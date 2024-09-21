'L&HH: NY' Star Peter Gunz's Brother Dies Just Six Months After His Mother — "I’m Devastated"

Just six months after the tragic death of his mother and cousin on the same day, Peter Gunz is mourning the unexpected death of his brother.

The Love & Hip Hop: New York star shared the sad news on Instagram, writing, "First mommy now you lil bro I’m devastated...My heart is crushed.. love love love you rest well no more pain. Terrible year."

So, what happened to Peter Gunz's brother, Esmooth Red?

A cause of death has not been reported, but Peter Gunz's family and friends flooded his comment section with condolences. His ex and former co-star, Amina Buddafly, commented with a broken heart emoji while another friend wrote, "Too much man, I wish I could take pain like this away. Anybody to know him knows what kinda light he is. This most definitely hits hard."

In March 2024, Peter (real name: Peter Pankey) shared the news of his mom's passing, writing, "She gave me life and all the love a son could ever ask for. Rest well Mommy no more pain. Truly appreciate all the love support and positive energy, thank you all from the bottom of my heart.” He continued, "To my family my nieces and nephews in particular keep that bond going. I love how you stepped up pulled together laughed cried and held each other down at this dark time. Words can’t describe how much I love you."

In an Instagram story post, he also shared that his cousin Chuck died the same day, adding, "Rest well Cousin Chuck you and mom leave on the same day… sad." At the time of his mom's death, his sister Valerie Pankey also shared the sad news, captioning a video on Instagram, "Hard to say goodbye, sleep in peace Mom."