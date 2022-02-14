Is Cisco From 'Love & Hip Hop' Married? What to Know

Is Cisco From 'Love & Hip Hop' Married? What to KnowBy Tatayana Yomary
Feb. 14 2022, Published 6:24 p.m. ET
Avid viewers of Love & Hip Hop are likely familiar with the name Cisco Rosado. Known as one-third of the irksome “Creep Squad” including Peter Gunz and Rich Dollaz, he has a terrible reputation in dealing with women. From messy affairs with various cast members through the years to recent accusations of being inappropriate with Peter’s ex-wife Amina Buddafly, Cisco is relentless.
As VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition airs its second season, fans are learning just how complicated Cisco’s relationships are, particularly with his estranged ex-wife and children. It’s clear that Cisco has a lot of soul searching to do and the cast hopes that he can get back in a good space with his family.
So, what's going on with Cisco and his family? Here’s everything that we know.
Is Cisco from 'Love & Hip Hop' married?
Cisco is not currently married, but throughout Family Reunion, it became evident to the cast that Cisco has some unresolved issues in his personal life. And after revealing that he was in a terrible place with ex-wife Tasha, his behavior on the reunion trip began to make sense.
In case you’ve been MIA, Tasha made a few appearances on Season 5 of Love & Hip Hop. At the time, Tasha’s relationship with Cisco was strained and his brief fling with Diamond Strawberry made things worse. Although Tasha and Cisco were later able to iron out their differences, it appears that the former couple is going through a rift yet again.
Cisco shared on Family Reunion that he had not seen his children — daughter Tianna and and Cisco Jr. — in six months. He also explained that witnessing his fellow cast members be able to see their children whenever they want has taken a toll on him.
It’s not news that Cisco needs to handle his situations with women better, but once fans heard about his issues with his kids, some viewers immediately called him out. Many felt that if Cisco channeled half the energy he uses to chase women into trying to work things out with his children, he’d be in a better place.
Cisco almost got into a physical altercation with Safaree.
It’s not news that Cisco has been very problematic throughout this season of Family Reunion. From his issues with Peter Gunz to problems with Cyn Santana, the man is a hot mess. And Safaree Samuels has also become a factor.
On the show, after Cisco confronted Safaree about not attending a group party, things went left. Safaree naturally clapped back at Cisco, and the men nearly came to blows. Luckily, security stepped in before they could do damage to one another.
Viewers took this incident as a clear indication that Cisco’s issues with his family are spilling over into other aspects of his life. Until Cisco handles his personal issues, he may be a detriment to those around him.
Cisco has accumulated a sizable net worth over the years.
According to Wealthy Persons, Cisco has earned a net worth of $5 million thus far in his career. This figure is a combination of his work as a record producer, reality star, and being the CEO and founder of the music company CMG Entertainment. Over the years, Cisco has worked with artists such as French Montana, Tank, Jim Jones, and plenty more.
Catch new episodes of VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on VH1.