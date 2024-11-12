Home > Television > Reality TV > Love & Hip Hop Lil Scrappy Is a Proud Father of Five Kids Scrappy was a participant in a baby shower for 'Pick a Side' star Shakira Hardy. They announced that they would be welcoming a baby boy together. By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 12 2024, 4:46 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@reallilscrappy

Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star Darryl Kevin Richardson, aka Lil Scrappy, is best known for his music career and for his time on the Love & Hip-Hop series. Last year, he made headlines after shocking fans with a divorce from fellow Love & Hip-Hop star and now-ex-wife, Adiz Benson, aka Bambi.

This year though, Scrappy is making headlines for all the right reasons as he celebrates the impending arrival of a new baby boy. This makes five kids for the rapper, and here's what we know about them.

Lil Scrappy has four kids and is expecting one more.

Lil Scrappy may be best known for his musical prowess, but he also seems like a pretty rad dad. The Love & Hip-Hop star has shared pictures of himself and his kids to social media, showing that he enjoys and prioritizes them and spending time with them.

This week, Scrappy was an excited participant in a baby shower for Pick a Side star Shakira Hardy. They were celebrated by friends and loved ones, and announced that they would be welcoming a baby boy together. The pregnancy's origins, fans will know, is a little unorthodox. Scrappy was briefly romantically linked to another Pick a Side star, Shakira's friend Nya Ray. Nya was seeing Scrappy briefly before an unexpected complication split them up: a threesome that resulted in a pregnancy.

Answering a TikTok challenge, Nya revealed that she was romantically linked with who fans worked out to be Scrappy. She shared that she and an unnamed friend invited Scrappy to join them for an evening of intimacy. Shortly thereafter, the friend — now revealed to be Shakira — announced that she was pregnant, and Scrappy was the father. Nya later said that protection was used during the threesome, but she had left at one point to care for her daughter and trusted that the other two would be responsible.

Here's what we know about Lil Scrappy's other four kids.

Interesting origin story aside for baby number five, Scrappy does seem to enjoy being a dad to his other four children. One of his children is already grown and graduated, but the younger three are very close in age and will be fairly close in age to their youngest sibling, whose name has not yet been announced.

His four children are named Emani, Breland, Xylo, and Cali Richardson. The four older kids come from two women: Erica Dixon and the above-mentioned Bambi.

Emani, Erica's only child with Scrappy, is 19 years old, and recently graduated high school. Breland (5), Xylo (4), and Cali (3) are all Scrappy's kids by ex-wife Bambi.