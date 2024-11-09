Home > Entertainment Brandon Jenner Dad-Shamed After Sharing Photo of Baby Daughter Sleeping on Her Stomach "That is so dangerous for her to sleep like that." By Reese Watson Published Nov. 9 2024, 12:08 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

What was meant to be a sweet video of Brandon Jenner's two-month-old daughter Joan sparked a debate on the dangers of babies sleeping on their stomachs. Brandon welcomed baby Joan in August 2024 with wife Cayley Stoker — and shared a reel of their baby girl napping, captioned, "Stay chill."

However, the oldest son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson, was swiftly dad-shamed and called out for the way his daughter was sleeping, with her face pressed into the sofa cushion.

Brandon Jenner sparks debate after sharing photo of daughter sleeping on her stomach.

Despite just wanting to share a cute moment of his baby girl snoozing, Brandon unintentionally sparked a parenting debate in his comments section after many moms called him out for letting his daughter sleep face down.

"Please have the baby sleep on the side or back! She is still young enough to be at risk," one person wrote before another added, "She’s too small to be sleeping on her stomach! Turn her over!" A third chimed in, "That is so dangerous for her to sleep like that."

According to The Cleveland Clinic, babies should not sleep on their stomachs until they can roll in both directions. They go on to list the risks of tummy sleeping, which include SIDS, overheating, suffocation, and choking. "Some babies will be able to roll from back to stomach and back again long before 1 year of age. Most infants can roll both ways by 6 months of age,” Dr. Badgett shared. "If your baby can easily roll both ways, stomach sleeping is safe."

Despite the concerns, it is obvious that Brandon is keeping a close eye on his daughter, and according to his mom, he slept just like that. "Little sleeping angel Joan looks like you sleeping when you were a baby," she wrote. "She’s so adorable. I love her and you so much."

Brandon welcomed Joan on August 27, four years after the birth of his twin boys, Bo and Sam. Brandon is also dad to daughter Eva James, whom he shares with ex-wife Leah Felder. "I would say that the thing that I do most differently is just be really present,” Brandon told Us Weekly. "Both my parents, my mom and my dad, were really busy when I was growing up."