Anna Wintour's Health Sparks Speculation After Announcing She's Stepping Down at 'Vogue' Anna Wintour has created a titan in the industry with 'Vogue,' leaving behind more than four decades of spellbinding magazines editions. By Ivy Griffith Published June 26 2025, 4:27 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Where the world of fashion meets the world of celebrities, there are a few famous faces that might come to mind. But there is absolutely no one as instantly recognizable and iconic as the editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine, Anna Wintour. Make that the "former editor-in-chief" at Vogue, as of June 2025.

After the beloved fashion titan announced plans to step down from her iconic role at Vogue, rumors began swirling about her health. Here's what we know about Anna's health and why she will be so dearly missed after her stunning announcement.

Here's what we know about Anna Wintour's health.

On June 26, 2025, Anna rattled the fashion world by announcing her plans to step down from the role of editor-in-chief at Vogue. This is a role which she has occupied since 1988, when the role was all but created for her. The suddenness of the announcement made many wonder if her health is a part of the reason behind her plans to step down.

As of the publication of this article, Anna has not indicated the reason behind her plans to leave. Which means that we cannot be sure if her departure is related to her health or not. As far as we know, however, it is not a health issue. Anna was born in 1949, making her 75 years old as of her retirement from editor-in-chief.

Considering the fact that 75 is well past the retirement age for many, it simply may feel like the right time for her to move into less demanding roles. While she will no longer be the editor-in-chief at Vogue, Anna will not be leaving Condé Nast and will now serve as publisher’s global chief content officer along with serving as Vogue’s global editorial director (per CNN).

Me trying to explain to my husband how big the Anna Wintour stepping down news is… pic.twitter.com/XjVEPlzez8 — Sara Thornton (@SaraThornton1) June 26, 2025

Anna's career as editor-in-chief at 'Vogue' has been the definition of "iconic."

Of course, Anna is leaving behind a world she did more than contribute to: she shaped it. Anna's powerhouse instincts took Vogue from a growing influence in the fashion and celebrity world to the ultimate measure of what is good and right where fashion and celebrity intersect. And as the co-chair nearly every year of the annual Met Gala since 1995, Anna has been a dominant force in the industry.

Through her storied career, Anna has been acknowledged many times, including being awarded the Medal of Freedom from former President Joe Biden in 2025 as one of his final acts in the White House. In addition, Anna was made an honorary Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2008 and then granted the title of Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) in 2017. She is considered an industry-maker and a fashion shaker, driving trends and choosing directions.

She was married to psychiatrist, David Shaffer, from 1984 to 1999, and they share two children together. She was later in a long-term relationship with businessman Shelby Bryan.

