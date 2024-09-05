Distractify
Naomi Campbell and Anna Wintour's Shady Exchange at a Fashion Event Went Viral

"It wasn't my choice to have the other lady," Naomi said after Anna presented her with an award.

Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell is known for being unafraid to speak her mind. She recently proved she's still got it by going toe-to-toe with Anna Wintour.

Naomi and Vogue's editor-in-chief have a shared history due to being icons in the fashion industry. However, their recent run-in could have been more pleasant.

Naomi Campbell and Anna Wintour threw shade at one another at a fashion awards event.

On Sept. 3, 2024, Naomi and Anna attended Harlem's Fashion Row's Fashion Show and Style Awards in NYC. At the event, Naomi received the Fashion Icon Award. Anna was the first to present the award to the model and used the moment to point out that Naomi is historically late to a function, and the award show was apparently no exception.

"I have the honor of presenting an award to someone who is often late," Anna said to the crowd.

The top editor-in-chief then handed her presenting duties to Harper's Bazaar's editor-in-chief, Samira Nasr. After Samira's introduction, Naomi took the stage and informed Anna she had caught her shade and had some of her own to share.

"I wanna say this: Everything is meant to work out for me is meant to work out," she said. "It wasn't my choice to have the other lady, I'd much rather have this [Samira]."

Naomi's "the other lady" comment was heard loudly and clearly by the audience, as the person recording the video, presumably social media user @starpush, said "oop" in response to her speech.

Underneath the X post, many users applauded Naomi's clapback, as Anna has been known for being rude to others during her time in the fashion industry. However, some worried their drama could hinder the model from getting invited to future Met Galas, though we think Naomi will be just fine if her invitation gets lost in the mail.

