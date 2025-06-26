Anna Wintour and Her Sunglasses Are Leaving 'Vogue' — Who Will Replace Her and Her Iconic Bob? Wintour is going. By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 26 2025, 2:38 p.m. ET Source: Mega

A collective gasp was heard running through the fashion world after it was announced that Anna Wintour was stepping down from Vogue as their editor-in-chief. The woman with the original *ahem* little bob — sorry Leslie Bibb — has led the world of fashion for nearly four decades. Without Anna, there would be no Met Gala as we know it today. Without Anna, we wouldn't have Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada. She's iconic!

News of Anna's departure was confirmed by The Daily Front Row, WWD, and Business of Fashion. The 75-year-old broke the news the morning of June 25 in a staff meeting. Obviously, the first question we have is, who will be her successor? These are big Manolo Blahnik sandals to fill. Let's take a look at who could replace Anna Wintour.



Who will replace Anna Wintour? Let the theories begin!

Although a replacement for Anna has yet to be named, we can certainly speculate on who could handle such a prestigious, pressure-filled position. Back in 2018, rumors were swirling about Anna leaving, but that was all gossip. In response to the mere possibility of an exit, the Los Angeles Times assembled a huge list of folks who could walk that red carpet. Here are our faves, realistic or not.

First up was Edward Enninful, who, as the former British Vogue Editor-in-Chief, makes the most sense. This is less likely now because in February 2025, Edward launched his own global media and entertainment company, per Deadline. Next up is Amy Astley, who is the founding editor of Teen Vogue. This might be a hard sell for Amy, who is the editor-in-chief of Architectural Digest. While that shares DNA with the style world, Amy appears to prefer furniture over fashion.

Speaking of Teen Vogue, we would love to see Elaine Welteroth return to the Vogue family in such a spectacular fashion. Like Amy, she is a former editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue. Unlike her peer, Elaine has left the world of magazines in favor of nonprofits. In April 2024, Elaine launched BirthFund, which creates a "safety net of resources for families across the country to expand immediate access to quality, life-saving maternal health care," per Elaine in an Instagram post.