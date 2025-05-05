Anna Wintour’s Favorite Accessory Has Raised Questions About Whether or Not She’s Blind Anna has said wearing sunglasses everywhere, "help me see and they help me not see." By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 5 2025, 1:09 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The woman, the myth, the legend, thee Anna Wintour is known for being one of the leading and most powerful voices in the fashion industry. Since she was appointed the editor-in-chief of Vogue in 1988, Anna's ability to find a trend or a not-so-in look to influence generations of tastemakers and editorial voices alike. Throughout the renowned fashionista's career, she has built a reputation of being somewhat of a mystery.

Article continues below advertisement

Though she has been visible most of her life as former Evening Standard editor 's daughter and later in her own right, those who have followed Anna's career may not know everything there is to know about Anna. Some have even wondered if her signature accessory, a large, likely expensive pair of sunglasses, cover up the fact that she's blind. Keep reading to see if there's any truth behind the claim.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Is Anna Wintour blind?

Anna isn't blind, nor has she ever disclosed any vision problems. However, it's easy to see why some would think so. Anna is known for being seen out with a pair of sunglasses on — even when she's indoors. The accessory, much like her bob hairstyle and decorated floral dresses, has become Anna's most notable look.

While she doesn't wear sunglasses to shield her blindness, the acclaimed editor said they've helped her show the audience what she's comfortable with. "They help me see and they help me not see," Anna told BBC News. "They help me be seen and not be seen. They are a prop, I would say."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Anna Wintour faced plastic surgery rumors after being seen without her sunglasses.

Anna's strategic and stylish way of not telling her fans exactly what she's thinking in the moment has become part of her brand. So much so that some don't even recognize her without them, as was evident when a rare sighting without her signature frames convinced some fans she'd had plastic surgery done to her face.

Article continues below advertisement

According to The Daily Mail, Anna faced plastic surgery rumors after she was spotted having dinner with a friend at a Washington, D.C. restaurant in January 2025. During the outing, she opted not to wear sunglasses, allowing her full facial features to show. Some social media onlookers accused restauranteur, Keith McNally, who took the photos, of editing them to make her skin look more smooth, while others wondered if she had gone under the knife to receive plastic surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

Keith defended claims that he heavily edited Anna's photos with filters to make her appear younger. 'I did NOT filter the photograph,' he said to one commenter. "I wouldn’t know how to do it in a million years." When some spectators accused Keith of editing the photos with filters that didn't work, they turned to AI, which Keith also denied.