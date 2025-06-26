"Yesh This Es Weal!" — 'The Tiny Chef Show' on Nickelodeon Was Unexpectedly Canceled
"I’ve never watched a minute of this show and this devastated me."
As an Emmy Award–winning preschool series, you’d think The Tiny Chef Show on Nickelodeon would stick around, especially with the kind of guests it pulled and the attention it got. But on June 2, 2025, the Tiny Chef himself took to TikTok to share some heartbreaking news: The show had been canceled after just two “blamazing” seasons.
What’s even worse is that it sounds like the Chef had no warning, calling the cancellation “very unexpected.” Here’s a look at why the show may have been scrapped and what fans can do if they’re hoping to keep it alive.
Why was 'The Tiny Chef Show' on Nickelodeon canceled?
News of The Tiny Chef Show being canceled was shared with fans on the show’s official TikTok page on June 24, where the Tiny Chef pretends to get a call from Nickelodeon. As he answers the phone, he’s excited to hear from them, especially since he has so many good ideas for the show. But then, mid-call, he’s interrupted with the news that the show has been canceled.
Like everyone else, the Chef looked completely shocked and disappointed. He even tried to plead his case, saying he had more ideas and joked that Ruby would behave, but that wasn’t enough.
To show just how unexpected the cancellation was, he tries to hold back tears as his lip quivers and he softly says, “But we won an Emmy.” Then, with sadness in his voice, he asks, “What about all my friends?”
It was an emotional moment, to say the least, even for people who’ve never watched the show.
So now, like everyone else (even non-viewers), you’re probably wondering why Nickelodeon canceled The Tiny Chef Show.
While neither the Chef nor the network has given an official reason, the only logical explanation is that the show just wasn’t pulling in enough dough to justify the cost. It may have been a fan favorite and even won an Emmy, but according to the creators’ cancellation message on TikTok, the show was expensive to make, so much so that they’re now turning to crowdfunding to keep it going.
One commenter suggested that Nickelodeon might not have been the right fit for The Tiny Chef Show, and that maybe Netflix or Prime Video would be a better home, since Nickelodeon “isn’t used as much nowadays.” Still, based on how the TikTok ends, with the Chef telling Nickelodeon that they understand and “love them too,“ it doesn’t seem like there was any bad blood behind the decision to pull the plug.
Here's how fans can keep 'The Tiny Chef Show' alive.
Because The Tiny Chef Show was canceled so unexpectedly and without much notice, it seems the creators weren’t financially prepared for it. In their TikTok announcement, they shared that they’re now turning to crowdfunding in an effort to keep the show alive.
They’re encouraging fans to leave donations via PayPal or Venmo, or to join their Fan Cwub. But they also make it clear on their website that they understand not everyone’s in a position to give financially.
So, they’re offering other ways to help, like following them on social media, liking and subscribing on YouTube, engaging with their content by watching and sharing, and even signing up for the Tiny Chef newsletter.
It might not seem like much, but if every fan chips in, one way or another, it might just be enough to keep the Tiny Chef cooking.