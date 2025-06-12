Strangers on Social Media Threatened Olivia Munn After She Kind of Commented About Ms. Rachel "These kid shows drive me crazy." By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 12 2025, 1:41 p.m. ET Source: Mega

To no one's surprise, the internet is being very weird again and this time its target is actor Olivia Munn. If you're unfamiliar with Olivia, you might know her from her time on Attack of the Show! or The Daily Show. Her breakthrough role came in 2012 when she wowed the world on Aaron Sorkin's show, The Newsroom. It shouldn't have been canceled!

Many met Olivia when she started dating comedian John Mulaney. The couple went on to have two kids, which brings us to her comments about children's entertainer Ms. Rachel. Olivia said something about her, and the internet was hateful about it.

Olivia Munn commented about Ms. Rachel and kids' television in general.

In a conversation with People that has since been removed, Olivia talked about what she allows her children to watch on television. "I know kids love [YouTuber Ms. Rachel], but the thing is, if I can’t watch it, I’m not going to spend the rest of my life going crazy,” she said, via the Miami Herald. “These kid shows drive me crazy.” She wasn't railing against Ms. Rachel specifically but rather most programming for children.

Olivia doesn't even like her 3-year-old son and 9-month-old daughter watching cartoons. When her son Malcom asked about Blues Clues, Olivia was confused as to who told him about the show. Her response was, "Not in my house." When social media read this, they blew past the aversion to kids' shows and decided that Olivia was anti-Palestine. This was due to the fact that Ms. Rachel has been advocating for Palestinian children on her YouTube channel.

John Mulaney made a statement about the backlash his wife received.