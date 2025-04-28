Peacock Cancels ‘Based on a True Story’ and Stephen Curry’s ‘Mr. Throwback,’ and More Peacock launched as a streaming hub in July 2020. By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 28 2025, 1:24 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

As NBC's first-ever streaming service, Peacock had a lot riding on its success. Thankfully, the service found success as a hub for TV watchers to rewatch their favorite shows, including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, as well as all past and present Bravo shows, or catch up on new episodes of TV shows under the network's umbrella.

Article continues below advertisement

While Peacock found success by giving NBC viewers the nostalgia or binge fest (or both) they desire, it also introduced several original shows that were equally successful—until they weren't. In 2025, the streamer announced significant changes to its watchlist, including the cancellation of its shows. Here's what to know about Peacock's 2025 cancellations.

Source: Peacock

Article continues below advertisement

Peacock announced the cancellation of 'Based on a True Story' and other fan-favorite original shows in April 2025.

Peacock shared there would be no more seasons of some of its beloved shows. According to The Mirror US, the streamer cancelled four shows in total. The cancelled series includes Based on a True Story, starring Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina. The scripted series, which followed Kaley and Chris's characters as a couple who start a true crime podcast and become entangled in a murder investigation of their own, lasted two seasons and aired its final episode on April 15.

Mr. Throwback, a mockumentary comedy series described as "Abbott Elementary meets Uncut Gems," was also on Peacock's chopping block. The series starring Steph Curry as himself and comedian Adam Pally as a memorabilia salesman, Danny Grossman, was canceled after six episodes.

Article continues below advertisement

The horror-thriller series Teacup was cancelled after a single eight-episode season in January 2025. The show was inspired by the novel Stinger by Robert R. McCammon, starring Yvonne Strahovski and Scott Speedman. Another show that only lasted one season was Hysteria! starring Modern Family star Julie Bowen. Despite the series earning a 91 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it was canceled in February 2025.

Source: Peacock

Article continues below advertisement

All hope isn't lost for fans of Peacock's original content.

Although Peacock abruptly cancelled some of its popular shows, the streamer isn't getting rid of all of its original programming. The Ted prequel series, starring the movie's creator Seth MacFarlane as the voice of the problematic teddy bear, was renewed for a second season after it became the streaming platform’s most-watched original title after it premiered in January 2025. The streamer also kept Love Island Games and The Traitors in its lineup.

Peacock's mass cancellations are making way for new shows to premiere. In April 2025, the network announced plans for a new Love Island spinoff, Love Island: Beyond the Villa. The network shared a write-up about the show, which follows multiple fan favorites from Love Island Season 6 as they chase their dreams, explore new relationships, and face the realities of fame, all outside the villa walls.

Article continues below advertisement