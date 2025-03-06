Tom Llamas' Net Worth Keeps Climbing as His Journalism Career Continues to Flourish Tom Llamas' net worth is likely to grow with his upcoming gig on 'NBC Nightly News.' By Allison DeGrushe Published March 6 2025, 1:58 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

Since 2000, Tom Llamas has been working tirelessly to make his mark in the world of broadcast journalism. Now, as a prominent figure at NBC News, he's gearing up for an exciting new chapter in the summer of 2025.

In early March 2025, NBC announced that Tom Llamas would take over as the anchor and managing editor of NBC Nightly News once Lester Holt steps down. Tom will make history as the first Latino journalist to host the weeknight edition of Nightly News. With such a momentous career milestone on the horizon, it's only natural to wonder: What is Tom Llamas' net worth?

What is Tom Llamas' net worth?

At the time of writing, Tom Llamas' exact net worth isn't publicly known. However, it's likely in the ballpark of $2.5 million, given his reported salary and extensive experience in the broadcasting industry.

Tom Llamas launched his journalism career in 2000 with the NBC News Specials Unit before quickly moving to MSNBC, where he worked until 2005. After that, he joined NBC's WTVJ in Miami before relocating to New York in 2009 to become a general-assignment reporter and anchor for WNBC and NBC News.

Tom Llamas Journalist Net worth: ~$2.5 million Tom Llamas is an American journalist currently working for NBC News. He currently hosts Top Story with Tom Llamas and serves as a substitute anchor for Today. On March 5, 2025, Tom was named as Lester Holt's successor as anchor of NBC Nightly News, beginning in the summer of 2025. He has won multiple Emmy Awards for his reporting, as well as two Edward R. Murrow awards Birthdate: July 2, 1979 Birthplace: Miami Birth name: Thomas Edward Llamas Marriages: Jennifer Llamas ​(m. 2006) Children: Malena, Juju, and Tomas

In September 2014, Tom joined ABC News as a New York-based correspondent. During the 2014 holiday season, he filled in for David Muir on ABC World News Tonight. By 2015, Llamas was named the Sunday anchor for ABC World News Tonight, eventually becoming the sole weekend anchor in January 2017.

During the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign, Tom was known for his coverage of the Republican candidates. He notably criticized the term "anchor baby" used by Jeb Bush and president Donald Trump, and in one exchange with Trump, he was called a "sleaze" after questioning the amount of money Trump had donated to charity.

In January 2021, news broke that Tom Llamas was leaving ABC News and returning to NBC News. By April of the same year, he was named senior national correspondent for NBC News and began anchoring Top Story with Tom Llamas in May 2021.

In a major career move, NBC News announced on March 5, 2025, that Tom would succeed Lester Holt as the anchor of NBC Nightly News. The station confirmed he will continue to anchor Top Story. Throughout his impressive career, Tom has also earned numerous accolades, including a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for his coverage of Hurricane Sandy with WNBC-TV.

He's also won multiple Emmy Awards, with his first coming in 2008 for his pioneering reporting on a human smuggling interdiction at sea with the U.S. Coast Guard. He also won another Emmy in 2013 for his coverage of Hurricane Irene. With his distinguished career and growing success, it's clear that Tom Llamas has earned every bit of his fortune!

What will Tom Llamas' salary be as the new anchor of 'NBC Nightly News'?