Distractify
Home > Entertainment

News Anchor Lester Holt Has Established a Stellar Reputation and Impressive Net Worth

Lester Holt, a well-known news anchor with decades of experience, has earned considerable wealth. Here's what we know about his net worth.

Allison DeGrushe - Author
By

Published Feb. 24 2025, 2:47 p.m. ET

Lester Holt in 2019.
Source: Mega

In the early 1980s, Lester Holt began his career as a reporter for CBS. He stayed with the network until 2000, where he spent most of his time serving as an anchor and reporting from various troubled areas around the world.

Article continues below advertisement

Then in 2000, he joined NBC, taking on roles such as co-anchor of Weekend Today, anchor for Dateline, and both weekend and weeknight anchor for NBC Nightly News. A 2018 poll even ranked him as the most trusted TV news anchor in America!

With such a successful career and remarkable reputation, it's no surprise many people are curious about his financial status. Here's what we know about Lester Holt's net worth!

Lester Holt in April 2024.
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

What is Lester Holt's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lester Holt's net worth currently stands at an estimated $35 million. The outlet also reported that his annual salary at NBC is around $10 million per year — quite impressive, don't you think?!

Lester Holt

News anchor

Net worth: $35 million

Lester Holt is a news anchor, best known for his time on the weekday edition of NBC Nightly News, NBC Nightly News Kids Edition, and Dateline NBC. In February 2025, Lester announced he would leave Nightly News in the summer of 2025 after 10 years as the host.

Birthdate: March 8, 1959

Birthplace: Marin County, Calif.

Birth Name: Lester Don Holt Jr.

Mother: June Holt (née DeRozario)

Father: Lester Don Holt

Siblings: Mike, Donna, and Wayne

Marriages: Carol Hagen ​(m. 1982)

Children: Stefan and Cameron

Article continues below advertisement

While he's arguably most recognized as the anchor of NBC Nightly News, that sadly won't be the case for much longer. In February 2025, Lester Holt announced he would be leaving the show in the summer of 2025. However, Lester will remain with NBC in a full-time role as the anchor of Dateline, a position he's held for nearly 15 years.

As of now, it's unclear what Lester Holt will earn as the full-time host of Dateline — but we can imagine it will be a substantial increase from his current salary! Given his experience and success, it’s likely that his new role will come with a significant boost in pay.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Lester Holt Announces Departure From 'NBC Nightly News': "What an Amazing Ride"

Lester Holt Announced Plans to Leave 'NBC Nightly News' After a Decade as an Anchor

Who Are Lester Holt’s Parents? A Look at the ‘NBC Nightly News’ Anchor's Roots

Latest Entertainment News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.