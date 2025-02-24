News Anchor Lester Holt Has Established a Stellar Reputation and Impressive Net Worth Lester Holt, a well-known news anchor with decades of experience, has earned considerable wealth. Here's what we know about his net worth. By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 24 2025, 2:47 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In the early 1980s, Lester Holt began his career as a reporter for CBS. He stayed with the network until 2000, where he spent most of his time serving as an anchor and reporting from various troubled areas around the world.

Then in 2000, he joined NBC, taking on roles such as co-anchor of Weekend Today, anchor for Dateline, and both weekend and weeknight anchor for NBC Nightly News. A 2018 poll even ranked him as the most trusted TV news anchor in America! With such a successful career and remarkable reputation, it's no surprise many people are curious about his financial status. Here's what we know about Lester Holt's net worth!

What is Lester Holt's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lester Holt's net worth currently stands at an estimated $35 million. The outlet also reported that his annual salary at NBC is around $10 million per year — quite impressive, don't you think?!

Lester Holt News anchor Net worth: $35 million Lester Holt is a news anchor, best known for his time on the weekday edition of NBC Nightly News, NBC Nightly News Kids Edition, and Dateline NBC. In February 2025, Lester announced he would leave Nightly News in the summer of 2025 after 10 years as the host. Birthdate: March 8, 1959 Birthplace: Marin County, Calif. Birth Name: Lester Don Holt Jr. Mother: June Holt (née DeRozario) Father: Lester Don Holt Siblings: Mike, Donna, and Wayne Marriages: Carol Hagen ​(m. 1982) Children: Stefan and Cameron

While he's arguably most recognized as the anchor of NBC Nightly News, that sadly won't be the case for much longer. In February 2025, Lester Holt announced he would be leaving the show in the summer of 2025. However, Lester will remain with NBC in a full-time role as the anchor of Dateline, a position he's held for nearly 15 years.