Meredith Grey May or May Not Have a New Man

In the fall premiere of Grey’s Anatomy, Nick returned more than 70 episodes after his one-episode stint on the series, and promos tease that he and Meredith have unfinished business.

Scott told Esquire that he was only slated to appear in that one episode from Season 14, but producers invited him to return. Four seasons later, he finally took showrunners up on their offer. The actor shared, “From the very first episode I did in 2018, I felt that the dialogue on Grey’s Anatomy was great.”