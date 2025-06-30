Is Former WNBA Star Candace Parker Married? Details on Her Relationships Candace entered into the WNBA as the 2008 No. 1 overall draft pick and joined the Los Angeles Sparks. By Danielle Jennings Published June 30 2025, 11:57 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The WNBA has produced some of the greatest female athletes of all time, and one of those happens to be three-time league champion and seven-time WNBA All-Star Candace Parker. Although the details of her impressive career are well-known, her personal life may be a bit more mysterious, including whether or not she’s married.

Candace entered the WNBA as the 2008 No. 1 overall draft pick and joined the Los Angeles Sparks. She would also go on to play for both the Chicago Sky and the Las Vegas Aces.

Is Candace Parker married?

Following the end of her eight-year marriage to former NBA player Shelden Williams in 2016, Candace proposed to and secretly wed Russian basketball player Anna Petrakov — however, the pair didn’t confirm their marriage until two years later in 2021, according to People, also announcing they were expecting their first child together at the same time.

With their marriage announcement, the couple also came out publicly. "I felt like in this society, in this day and age, you shouldn't have to do that," Candace said in an interview with TIME.

"Society had a way of putting this pressure on people to come out. And I don't think it should be that way," she continued. "I think there were a number of media members who knew about my family. And they supported it. They didn't out me. Or they didn't put pressure on me to expose my living situation."

How many children does Candace Parker have?

In 2009, shortly after her marriage to Shelden, Candace welcomed her first child, daughter Lailaa Nicole Williams. In February 2022, Candace and Anna welcomed their first child together, son Airr Larry Petrakov Parker. "Airr Larry Petrakov Parker 2-11-22 We are in absolute love and utter appreciation that Goose chose us. Welcome to the fam SON, the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post at the time, announcing the birth of their son.

Candace announced that Anna was pregnant two months prior to his birth in an anniversary post celebrating two years of marriage to Anna. "We've always dreamed of growing our family … It's surreal that we now have a baby on the way!” she captioned the post. “Lailaa is pumped to be a big sister! You couldn't be more beautiful! Glowing, while understanding that I have to constantly love, kiss, and talk to your belly … I can't wait to embark on this next chapter in life with you!"

Did Candace retire from the WNBA?

In April 2024, Candace officially announced her retirement from the WNBA after 16 years in the league. "I promised I’d never cheat the game & that I’d leave it in a better place than I came into it,” she wrote via Instagram post. “The competitor in me always wants 1 more, but it’s time. My HEART & body knew, but I needed to give my mind time to accept it."