Draymond Green's Main Squeeze Is a Former Reality Television Star

Aside from being Draymond’s fiancée, Hazel also plays the role of mom and stepmother in their blended family. Per BCKOnline, Draymond has a son from a previous relationship, Draymond Green Jr., who was born in 2016. Hazel also has a daughter, Olive Jay, born in 2014 from a previous relationship with former basketball star Jacob Pullen.

Not to mention, the happy couple recently welcomed their daughter, baby Cas, to the world in October 2020.