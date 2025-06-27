Why is NFL Kicker Justin Tucker Suspended? Fans Cry Foul Amid 10-Game Suspension "Deshaun Watson copycat." By Ivy Griffith Published June 27 2025, 1:05 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

On June 25, 2025, the NFL announced that they were handing down a 10-game suspension for free agent kicker Justin Tucker. The former Baltimore Raven's star has engaged in behavior that they believe violates their policies as an organization.

The suspension has drawn comparisons to a similar one given to Deshaun Watson, and fans have some pretty big feelings about the NFL's decision. Here's what we know about why Justin was suspended to begin with and why people are so upset about the duration of his suspension.

Why is Justin Tucker suspended?

While the NFL isn't overly strict about player behavior, they do have some boundaries that they won't let players cross without receiving some sort of punishment. When the NFL handed down a 10-game suspension for Tucker, they said they did so because he violated their personal conduct policy.

Tucker was released from the Ravens on May 5, 2025, in what Ravens coach John Harbaugh said was a "complicated decision," after the player was accused of sexual misconduct (per USAToday). According to the NFL, the alleged incidents occurred between 2012 and 2016. Once the allegations came to light, the NFL launched an investigation, which has apparently concluded with the decision that a 10-game suspension is appropriate.

Tucker, for his part, denies the allegations. In a statement, his representative has shared, "Justin has always strived to carry himself in a way that would make his family and community proud," adding, "The people who know Justin best know his character and understand that while he remains fully committed to excellence as a football player, he is deeply dedicated to his most important lifetime roles as a father, husband, and friend" (excerpt via USAToday).

Fans are comparing Justin's suspension to Deshaun Watson's.

Fans aren't so happy with the decision either, however. Many have drawn parallels to another player: Deshaun Watson. Watson has faced multiple sexual assault lawsuits, and the NFL investigated back in 2022, suspending him for 11 games, per the NFL.

Some believe it goes too far to suspend these men from their livelihood and miss out on career opportunities due to issues that they say don't impact the player's game. Others, on the other hand, believe that the suspensions don't go far enough, and players credibly accused of sexual misconduct should be removed from the NFL completely.

On TikTok, one video after another argues the merits or downsides of suspensions in these cases, with one TikTok user joking that Diddy and Tucker were friends. Another video called Tucker "Justin Touch-her," while another joked that Justin was a "Deshaun Watson copycat."

While fans seem to be enjoying some light banter and ribbing over the suspension, the allegations are serious and speak to a question the NFL needs to answer: Just how seriously do they take sexual misconduct? Increasingly, the public is less and less satisfied with light slaps on the wrist in cases of serious misconduct.

While Tucker's suspension may not be the flagship of NFL policies moving forward, it's one more reminder that the league needs to start looking inward and making big decisions about who they want to be as an organization.