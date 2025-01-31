Ravens Kicker Justin Tucker Has Just One Kid With His Wife of a Decade Justin Tucker's son was born almost a decade ago. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 31 2025, 1:38 p.m. ET Source: Twitter/@jtuck9

Few kickers have had a more impressive legacy on the field than Justin Tucker. His immense success on the field has been the story of his entire career to date, but following the end of the 2024 Ravens season, allegations broke that Tucker had engaged in sexual misconduct.

Following the allegations, many wanted to learn more about Justin's personal life, as well as what the allegations against him are. Here's what we know.

Does Justin Tucker have any kids?

Justin and his wife Amanda Bass have been together for more than a decade. The two first met when Justin was the kicker for the University of Texas in Houston and Amanda was a student at the school. Justin proposed in 2013, and the two got married in 2015. A year after marriage, they welcomed their first and only son, Easton Hayes Tucker. Although Justin is one of the most prolific kickers in the league, he has kept a relatively low profile about his personal life.

What are the allegations against Justin Tucker?

Warning: This section contains details that are NSFW. In an article published by the Baltimore Banner, Justin is accused of inappropriate behavior during massage sessions. The incidents apparently took place between 2012 and 2016, and Justin has denied the allegations.

The allegations come from six different massage therapists working at high-end spas in the Baltimore area who claim that Justin exposed himself, brushed against the masseurs with his penis, and even left what appeared to be ejaculate on the massage table. On more than one occasion, masseurs ended sessions early or refused to work with Justin again, and two even banned him from entering their spas altogether.

“Mr. Tucker has never behaved inappropriately during any massage therapy session, and certainly never in the manner described” by The Banner’s reporting, Justin's lawyers said. “Any suggestion to the contrary is a fictitious and utterly baseless claim.” Justin released a lengthy statement in his own defense on Twitter, suggesting that the allegations are rooted in misunderstanding.

“I have always made a conscious effort to be considerate and respectful in all of the interactions with the community that I love so much,” he said. “It is devastating for me to learn that anyone would feel I was offensive in any way." Many of the allegations claim that the bad behavior took place in the early years of Justin's career before he had established himself as the best kicker in the NFL.