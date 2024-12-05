Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports A Closer Look at the Growing Net Worth of Ravens Wide Receiver Diontae Johnson Diontae Johnson's net worth is estimated to be around $10 million By Allison DeGrushe Published Dec. 5 2024, 4:33 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

Professional football player Diontae Johnson has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons lately. On Dec. 1, 2024, the veteran wide receiver refused to enter the Baltimore Raven's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The team went on to lose 24-19.

In the aftermath of the incident, Diontae was suspended for one game for "conduct detrimental to the team." While it's unclear whether more details will emerge about the situation, the drama has only fueled NFL fans' curiosity — particularly about Diontae Johnson's net worth.

What is Diontae Johnson's net worth?

As of now, Diontae Johnson's net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. This wealth primarily stems from his NFL contracts, endorsements, and other business ventures.

Diontae's professional football career began when he was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round (66th overall) of the 2019 NFL draft. After four seasons with the Steelers, Johnson was traded to the Carolina Panthers on March 12, 2024, in exchange for cornerback Donte Jackson and the 178th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

While with the Panthers, Diontae led the team in receiving through seven games, totaling 30 catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns. His standout performance came in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders, where he had eight receptions for 122 yards and a TD in a 36-22 victory.

On Oct. 29, 2024, Diontae and a 2025 sixth-round pick were traded to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2025 fifth-round pick. However, his time with the Ravens has quickly taken a contentious turn.

On December 4, the Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced that Diontae would be suspended for one game due to conduct detrimental to the team after he refused to enter the Week 13 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. As a result, Diontae will miss the Ravens' upcoming game against the New York Giants on Sunday, December 15.

What is Diontae Johnson's salary?

On Aug. 4, 2022, Diontae Johnson signed a lucrative two-year contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers, valued at $36.71 million. The deal included a substantial $17.5 million signing bonus and $27 million in guaranteed money. With this extension, the pro athlete's average annual salary rose to $18.36 million.