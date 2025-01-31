Is Justin Tucker Married? Here's What We Know About the Embattled Ravens Player's Wife Amanda is a private person who is likely struggling with the sudden public focus on her husband following sexual assault allegations. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 31 2025, 9:17 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @jtuck9

Content Warning: This article contains information that may be disturbing to some readers, including descriptions of alleged sexual assaults. It hasn't exactly been a great year for Justin Tucker's career as kicker of the Baltimore Ravens. This could be because of trouble he knew was brewing which broke as news in January 2025. The NFL player has been accused of "egregious" sexual misconduct against several massage therapists.

Through the headlines and allegations, many people are wondering what kind of person Justin is underneath the alleged crimes and the kicker's uniform. Justin is in fact married, and he and his wife share a son. Here's what we know about his wife.

Justin Tucker is married to a woman named Amanda Bass, and here's what we know about her.

Justin married his wife Amanda Bass back in 2015. They met while attending the University of Texas and seemed to be doing well as a couple before headlines exploded in 2025. Justin occasionally shares pictures of himself smiling with Amanda, and the two welcomed a son in 2016.

Their marriage started when they were living in Austin for college, and she stuck by his side as he launched his career in the NFL. Not long after joining the NFL, he popped the question to Amanda and she said yes. According to reports, he proposed to her in a dramatic fashion on the top of a Four Seasons hotel.

Justin is often open about his life and travels, but Amanda is more of a private person. Her social media is private and only shows 180 followers and 14 posts. Not much is known about her career or personal life, so most of it is filtered through Justin's posts which refer to her as "bae" and his "favorite person."

There are disturbing allegations against Justin.

Meanwhile, Justin is facing some very disturbing allegations that have been made against the NFL player. The allegations come from six massage therapists who said his behavior was so "egregious" that they ended their sessions with him early and refused to work with him again.

According to a report from The Banner exposing the allegations, two Baltimore spas even banned him from returning. One therapist who worked on Justin in 2016 told the outlet, "I’ve told people about this over the years, and they either act like it’s hot goss[ip] or a joke. But it was really degrading.”

The allegations include that Justin exposed himself to the massage therapists, brushed his penis up against them, and ejaculated on the massage table. In a statement given to The Banner, Justin's attorney denies the allegations, writing, "Mr. Tucker has never behaved inappropriately during any massage therapy session, and certainly never in the manner described." They added, "Any suggestion to the contrary is a fictitious and utterly baseless claim.”

The NFL has pledged to look into the matter, stating that they take such matters seriously. Justin responded in his own way through X (formerly Twitter), writing a lengthy statement which reads in part, “I have always made a conscious effort to be considerate and respectful in all of the interactions with the community that I love so much. It is devastating for me to learn that anyone would feel I was offensive in any way."

For now, the allegations remain allegations, but the story has thrown Justin's future with the NFL into doubt as fans react to the disturbing accusations.