Former Ravens Kicker Justin Tucker Has a Substantial Net Worth Given His Position

After a career in the NFL that spanned more than a decade, the Baltimore Ravens announced in May of 2025 that they would be releasing Justin Tucker. Justin is widely regarded as one of the best kickers in the history of the league, but he was also the subject of sexual misconduct allegations in January of 2025.

Justin has also been less polished on the field than he was earlier in his career of late, and while we'll never know why the Ravens decided to let him go, it might be the end of a once-great career. Following the news that he had been released by the Ravens, here's what we know about the kicker's net worth.

What is Justin Tucker's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Justin has an estimated net worth of $25 million, which is hugely impressive, especially for a kicker. That net worth comes largely through a combination of NFL salary, which reached as high as a $23 million contract in 2019, as well as endorsement deals. Those deals have largely been in the Baltimore area, which is where Justin has spent his entire NFL career.

Among his other achievements, Tucker has the record for the longest field goal ever recorded in the NFL, and he was also responsible for a clutch field goal that sealed a Super Bowl victory for the Ravens during his rookie season.

Unfortunately, all of Justin's success on the field has been clouded following sexual misconduct allegations against him that stretch back years, and although the Ravens will never admit it, those allegations likely colored their decision to release him.

Justin Tucker faces serious sexual misconduct allegations.

In January of 2025, The Baltimore Banner reported that Tucker had been accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by six separate massage therapists whom he saw between 2012 and 2016. The allegations suggested that he had brushed his genitals against the therapists, left semen on the massage table, and exposed himself to the therapists.

These therapists often ended their sessions early or refused to work with him again, and Justin eventually put out a statement denying the allegations and saying that the Banner had refused to share their story with him. Given the number of allegations, though, it seems clear that Justin's reputation is no longer what it once was.