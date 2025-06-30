Joe Scarborough Has Been Suspiciously Absent From 'Morning Joe' — Is He OK? Joe is probably just having a good time with his family. By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 30 2025, 3:08 p.m. ET Source: MSNBC

Before Joe Scarborough created Morning Joe, he did more than dabble in music. Back in 2004, Joe had Michael Stipe from REM on Scarborough Country to talk about his movie, Saved!. Naturally, the topic of music was broached. Joe revealed that he wrote a musical called The Gospel According to Esther, which was mocking Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker. This is when Joe revealed that he is an Orthodox Christian.

Since that time, Joe has tackled the issue of faith in rather unorthodox ways. Back in 2022, he upset a lot of folks by saying Jesus never mentioned the word abortion. Social media is filled with hate-filled rants about Joe, many of which reference God. This is part of what makes Joe such a polarizing, interesting figure. It's kind of hard to pin him down. Starting in June 2025, Joe missed a lot of shows, causing social media to wonder about his health instead of his politics.

Here's what we know about Joe Scarborough's health.

If something is wrong with Joe's health, he isn't talking about it. In fact, we have one theory as to why he and Mika have been missing from the show. In case you didn't know, Joe has been married three times. His third marriage was to his co-host, Mika Brzezinski, in November 2018. Since the couple is missing in action from the show they both host, it stands to reason they might just be on vacation.

Joe and Mika live in New Canaan, Conn., which isn't far from New York City. On June 29, 2025, Mika shared some delightful images of her pets in a series of Instagram Stories. While Joe wasn't included in the adorable peek into her life, one pic of her dog on a boat wearing a life preserver definitely gave off relaxing vibes. It's possible the couple is simply on a staycation, or perhaps they went back to Maine, which is where they vacationed in August 2023.

Not everyone knew that Joe and Mika were married.

The fact that Joe and Mike went from co-hosts to cohabitation is kind of cinematic. According to The Hill, they got hitched in a secret wedding ceremony that was officiated by Rep. Elijah Cummings, the Democrat from Maryland who passed away less than a year later. "We wanted it to be really small and simple and not what you expected from Mika and Joe," Mika told Vanity Fair.

Their commitment to keeping the wedding under wraps included booking the venue under a secret name, avoiding actual wedding invitations, and keeping the location a secret up until the night before the event. "We made the decision a year ago to dramatically change our lives and have a low-key existence," explained Joe. "The more time we can spend with our family, the happier we are."