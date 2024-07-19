Home > Television Joe Scarborough Is Making Plenty of Money Through His Work on 'Morning Joe' Joe Scarborough's media career has left him with an impressive net worth. By Joseph Allen Jul. 19 2024, Published 11:09 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

As one of the most influential and longest-running cable news shows in the U.S., Morning Joe may have more influence over our country than any show should. Joe Scarborough, one of the show's hosts and its namesake, has evolved politically as he's hosted the show, but it still commands many loyal viewers.

Now, some of those viewers want to know more about exactly how much Joe is worth and where all that money came from. Here's what we know about Joe Scarborough's overall net worth.



What is Joe Scarborough's net worth? `

Joe's net worth is estimated to be roughly $25 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, which is due chiefly to his contract with MSNBC. He has been on cable news for more than 20 years after first debuting on Scarborough Country, a show that ran from 2003 to 2007. It was then replaced by Morning Joe. Given his long relationship with NBC, it's clear that he has significant power in terms of demanding a high salary.

Joe Scarborough Cable news host Net worth: $25 million Joe Scarborough is a cable news host and former politician best known for hosting Morning Joe, a political cable news show that has been on the air since 2007. He was a member of the United States House of Representatives from 1995 to 2001 from Florida before that. Birthdate: Apr. 9, 1963 Birthplace: Atlanta, Ga. Birth Name: Charles Joseph Scarborough Father: George Francis Scarborough Mother: Mary Joanna Scarborough

What is Joe Scarborough's salary?

The main contributor to Joe's net worth is his salary, which is reportedly $8 million annually from NBC. His co-host and wife Mika Brzezinski also makes $8 million a year, although her estimated net worth is slightly lower than his at $20 million.

Over the time when they have co-hosted the show together, Mika has frankly discussed the pay disparities that often existed between them, and her efforts to change that dynamic.



"Despite my professional experience, the fifteen-hour workdays, and a successful new show that I had helped build, MSNBC was still refusing to pay me what I was worth," she wrote in her 2011 book Knowing Your Value. "After child care, on-air wardrobe, makeup, travel, and the other ridiculous expenses that women in this business end up taking on, the job was actually costing me more than I was being paid." She added that they addressed that problem on Morning Joe.

Joe, meanwhile, stepped away from his career in Congress not because he lost an election but because he wanted to resign so that he could spend more time with his children. "The realization has come home to me that they're at a critical stage of their lives and I would rather be judged at the end of my life as a father than as a congressman," he said at the time.