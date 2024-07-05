Home > Entertainment Mika Brzezinski Is Super Protective of Her Two Daughters "My colleagues knew them by name and they loved coming to work with mommy," Mika once said about her young daughters. By Melissa Willets Jul. 5 2024, Published 9:01 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

As her fans know, Mika Brzezinski is an open book when it comes to her politics — and even her marriage to her Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough. About their 2018 wedding, Mika said, “Everything we do is exposed, and everything felt exposed every step of the way, so we want this to be private until it’s over. We wanted to recognize it more quietly and have the people who are most important to us around us. And you know, our show is a cocktail party every morning.”

Article continues below advertisement

However, when it comes to her two daughters, Mika is much more private. In fact, she is quite protective of Carlie and Emilie, and only sometimes shares photos of the girls on her social media. That said, here's what we know about Mika Brzezinski's daughters.

Source: Getty Images Mika and her daughter Carlie in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Mika Brzezinski shares two daughters with her first husband.

Mika was married once before she tied the knot with Joe. She said "I do" to her ex, Jim Hoffer, in 1993 and the couple stayed together until 2016. During that time, they welcomed daughters Carlie and Emilie.

Earlier in her career, Mika opened up about how she balanced maintaining a high-profile job and raising her daughters. In 2010, she revealed, "Emilie liked to hide under the desk as I anchored the Sunday Evening News. They felt at home at CBS. My colleagues knew them by name and they loved coming to work with mommy."

Article continues below advertisement

Upon being fired from CBS, Mika says the heartbreaking experience brought her closer to her daughters. "I realized that it was a huge mistake to 'protect' my children from the truth," she said at the time. "They are smarter than that and deserve the truth, even when it is not easy."

Article continues below advertisement

"I realized it would be OK to mourn together, to be angry together, to be discouraged together, and to be honest with each other. Carlie’s sheer honesty and concern for me broke my heart. At that moment, I cried about my job loss, no OUR job loss," Mika added.

Although she has talked about her family, Mika doesn't often share photos of her daughters on her Instagram. When she does, Mika has nothing but glowing commentary about Emilie and Carlie.

Article continues below advertisement

"So hard to get time with my girls now that they’re in their 20s," she wrote in a 2023 post, going on to share that Emilie was a law student and law intern. Meanwhile, Mika praised her other daughter Carlie in 2022 for running the New York City Marathon.

Source: Instagram Mika with her daughters Emilie and Carlie and ex-husband.

Article continues below advertisement

Mika gushed that her daughter "absolutely stomped" the race, adding, "At mile 25, she was still killin it straight to the finish!" In June 2024, Mika shared a shoutout to her daughter on the occasion of her 26th birthday, thrilling fans with some throwback photos of Carlie's childhood and lifelong obsession with SpongeBob.

Mika Brzezinski is also a stepmom.

It's worth noting that Mika is also a stepmom to four of Joe's kids from previous relationships. He was married to Melanie Hinton from 1986 until 1999, and they had two sons together: Joey and Andrew.

Article continues below advertisement