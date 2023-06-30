Home > Entertainment Who Are Geraldo Rivera's Children? The Journalist Is a Proud Grandpa Too Geraldo Rivera is a renowned journalist and media personality. His private and family life are also fascinating to many. All about his five kids. By Sughnen Yongo Jun. 30 2023, Published 4:45 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Journalist, lawyer, and commentator Geraldo Rivera has solidified his career as a controversial, multi-talented legend in the TV game, renowned for his iconic stint as a host on the wild tabloid talk show Geraldo and his fiery political commentary on Fox News. From day one, he's been bringing in the entertainment. But we can't forget the ultimate moment that put Geraldo on the map: the epic 1986 live TV special The Mystery of Al Capone's Vaults.

It was a total roller coaster ride, and although the vaults turned out to be empty, Geraldo's charisma never disappoints! Love him or hate him, you can't deny that Geraldo knows how to keep us watching. Geraldo has a magnetic personality, but he also has a fascinating family life. Who are his kids? Here's the scoop.

Source: Twitter/@GeraldoRivera Geraldo's daughter Sol (center) celebrated her Bat Mitzvah in 2019 with (from left) an unknown guest (in blue) and her siblings Cruz, Isabella, Simone, and Gabriel

How many kids does Geraldo have, and who are they?

From what we have found out, Geraldo's got a big ol' squad of kiddos! We're talking five children: Gabriel Miguel, Cruz Grant Rivera, Isabella Holmes, Simone Cruickshank, and Solita Liliana Rivera. Let's start with Gabriel Miguel. This cool dude entered the world back in 1979, courtesy of Rivera's third wife, the lovely Sherryl Raymond. Talk about a full house!

Now, let's rewind the clock to 2012. Geraldo opened up about a tough moment with his oldest son. Turns out, the kid wasn't too thrilled with dear old dad after some controversial remarks were made about Trayvon Martin and his hoodie. Yikes! In a statement to Politico, Geraldo said: “Gabriel broke my heart. He’s my oldest, 32, and he just told me that for the first time in his life, he’s ashamed of what I wrote on [Fox News Latino],” Rivera admitted via email.

Moving on to the second son, Cruz Grant Rivera. This not-so-little bundle of joy arrived in 1987, but his mama's identity is unknown to the public. Cruz is a proud papa himself. It looks like he has three kiddos named Ella, Jace and Liam. Geraldo said in 2021 that he had five grandchildren under the age of 12, but it's unclear who his other two grandkids are..

Ella Rose, Jace and Liam visiting grandpa in NYC. pic.twitter.com/gannUYHjpV — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 19, 2023

Geraldo's next two kids are Isabella Holmes and Simone Cruickshank, who were born in '92 and '94, respectively. These two cuties came into this wild world courtesy of Rivera's fourth wife, Cynthia Cruickshank. It's like a never-ending carousel of love, joy, and procreation!

Source: Twitter/@GeraldoRivera Geraldo and Simone

But there's one more! The youngest member of the Rivera crew is none other than Solita Liliana Rivera, born in 2005. And she's the product of Geraldo's current flame, Erica Michelle Levy. Aww, how sweet! Solita even has her own cooking channel on YouTube channel called SolFood. Talk about impressive!