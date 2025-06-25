Regular Host Mika Brzezinski Is Missing From 'Morning Joe,' but Where Is She? Mika and Joe have both been absent from the show in recent weeks. By Joseph Allen Published June 25 2025, 11:00 a.m. ET Source: MSNBC

If you're a regular watcher of cable news, you're likely aware that, for the most part, the show's hosting lineup stays the same. After all, one of the reasons these cable news shows are so appealing is that you can check in with the same people every day, and that's especially true of Morning Joe, which is one of MSNBC's longest-running shows.

Recently, though, there's been a bit of rotation with the show's host. Joe Scarborough, the show's namesake, was absent earlier in June, and now, Mika Brzezinski, his romantic partner and co-host, is absent. Here's what we know about where Mika is.

Source: MSNBC

Where Is Mika on 'Morning Joe' in June of 2025?

Unfortunately, we don't actually know much about where Mika is at the moment. She posted a photo of herself on Instagram attending a wedding around June 18, and she is no longer on X (formerly Twitter). What seems likely, then, is that Mika is doing what many people do during the summer months and taking some time away from work. There's been no indication that she's sick or that anything serious is wrong.

Instead, the likeliest explanation is that she's entitled to some vacation time, and June is when she decided to take at least some portion of it. Plenty of people who work year-round do something similar during the summer months, and it's also true of politics, which has tended to slow down over the summer, at least traditionally. Of course, there's still plenty of news happening in the world, even though Mika is on vacation.

Even so, most workplaces recognize that there's value in taking time away from the job to rejuvenate and return reinvigorated. It would be ideal for Mika to take a vacation when no news is happening, but given that the Trump Administration is one of the most unpredictable in the history of the country, it's impossible to plan a vacation where you can guarantee that the world will be quiet.

'Morning Joe' has been adjusting to the new administration.

The last few months have been particularly controversial for Morning Joe, in large part because of the return of Donald Trump to the White House. Before Trump was inaugurated, Joe and Mika announced that they had traveled down to Mar-a-lago to see the future president, and they then discussed that visit on the air.

While some understood why the hosts had chosen to do it, many were outraged that the anchors, who had been fervently opposed to Trump throughout the campaign, essentially decided to bend the knee. Thankfully, it seems both Mika and Joe have realized the error of their ways, at least to some extent.