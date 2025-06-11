Joe Scarborough Has Been Absent from 'Morning Joe' Recently, but Where Is He? The TV host is still following the news closely. By Joseph Allen Published June 11 2025, 9:44 a.m. ET Source: MSNBC

Although it doesn't get the same ratings as the Super Bowl, Morning Joe remains a staple of many people's TV news diets. Host Joe Scarborough has been with the program for decades, and is the main reason it has the name it has.

Recently, though, regular viewers of the show have noticed that Joe has been absent from his chair as one of the co-hosts. Naturally, they want to know why Joe is absent, and whether he'll be returning to the show soon. Here's what we know.

Where is Joe Scarborough on 'Morning Joe' in June of 2025?

Joe has not explained his absence from the show on social media, and he has continued to post on social media about current events, so it seems likely that he is simply taking some sort of vacation. It's also possible that he's been off the show with an illness, although the length of time he's been away suggests that he was probably planning to be absent from the show.

Unfortunately, because he hasn't offered any explanation for his absence on social media, we also don't know when he might return to the show. It seems likely, though, that he'll be back to hosting the series before the end of the month. The summer is usually a quieter time for news, but unfortunately for Joe and his viewers, he decided to take off during a major news story as the president contends with protesters in Los Angeles.

Joe Scarborough still has plenty of opinions about the news.

Although he might not be sharing his thoughts on TV at the moment, that doesn't mean that Joe isn't following the news or weighing in on current events. "Violence against law enforcement officers is never justified. Protest peacefully, organize strategically, and vote," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), seemingly in response to the protests happening in Los Angeles. Joe has also been active in sharing posts from other voices who are weighing in on the protests.

Violence against law enforcement officers is never justified. Protest peacefully, organize strategically, and vote. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 8, 2025 Source: Twitter/@JoeNBC

His most recent posts indicate that he is still actively following the news. That means if he's on vacation, he's not doing a very good job of unplugging. Of course, part of the reason people like to watch Joe is that he seems to be very plugged into whatever is happening in the world at any given moment.

So, while we don't know exactly where Joe is at the moment, it feels pretty safe to say that he's in good enough condition to be following the news. Whether his absence from the show was planned or not, it's likely that he'll be returning relatively soon, and when he does, he'll probably have plenty to say about everything that he's missed.