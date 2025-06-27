Bill Moyers Leaves Behind His Wife and Creative Partner, Judith Moyers, and Their Children Bill Moyers's wife produced several projects under their production company, Public Affairs Television. By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 27 2025, 10:02 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Journalist Bill Moyers was a trusted voice on public television. In the years preceding his death at the age of 91, he served as the 11th White House press secretary under Lyndon B. Johnson before finding his footing as a political commentator.

In addition to his professional triumphs, Bill's legacy includes his wife and their children. Here's what to know about the Emmy winner's family.

Who was Bill Moyer's wife?

Bill married his wife Judith Davidson Moyer in December 1954. According to the Associated Press, the couple were college sweethearts at the University of Texas and later became creative partners. In 1986, they launched their production company, Public Affairs Television. Their company produced several news programs, including the 10-hour special In Search of the Constitution. Judith was also a frequent collaborator on many of Bill's projects as a producer.

In addition to supporting her husband, she also served as a trustee and vice chairman of the board of the State University of New York. According to CNN media analyst Brian Stelter's X (formerly Twitter) post, the pair were by each other's side until Bill died.

The passing of a legend: Bill Moyers, a former press secretary to President Lyndon B. Johnson who turned into a longtime broadcast journalist and champion of public media, has died at age 91. His son tells me Moyers died of complications from a long illness. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 26, 2025

Moyers died with his wife of nearly 71 years, Judith Davidson Moyers, by his side. https://t.co/VQOej2MXMF — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 26, 2025

Who were Bill Moyers's children?

During Bill and Judith's 71-year marriage, the couple welcomed three children: Alice Suzanne Moyers, John Davidson Moyers, and William Cope Moyers. Two of their children, Alice and William, also pursued creative careers, becoming authors and producers. William is an advocate for those living with substance abuse addiction and has documented his own journey to sobriety. In 2006, he wrote a book called Broken. He was also the vice president of public affairs at Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.