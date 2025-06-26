Conservative Commentator Brett Cooper Says Her Growing Interest in Religion Surprises Her "I love the structure of the high church without the wokeness." By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 26 2025, 5:09 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@imbrettcooper

Conservative commentator Brett Cooper has a little over 1.5 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. Her videos have titles like, "Is This Feminism," "Witchcraft & Human Trafficking," and "Detransitions Are Skyrocketing." If you watch Brett's videos, she does not shy away from agreeing with someone she normally disagrees with. Perhaps it's the case of a broken clock being right twice a day.

Because she is a political pundit, Brett usually keeps her personal life off her social media. When she does open up, it's usually as a guest on someone else's podcast. In July 2024, Brett sat down with Chris Williamson on his podcast, where she dug a little bit deeper. Brett opened up about her marriage, childhood, and even religion. That last one was the most interesting. Let's get into it.

Brett Cooper has a lot to say about religion.

When Chris pointed out that Brett never really discusses her faith, she said that it "grows by the day," which surprised her. "It was not something that I expected," said Brett. Her father was raised Episcopalian, and according to Brett, the progressiveness of that denomination has been a struggle for him. As she put it, if you see a Pride flag or a trans flag outside of a church, they're probably Episcopalians.

Brett's mother has "gone back and forth" with her faith and follows no particular denomination. This means that growing up, Brett attended two different kinds of churches. She described her mother's church as "super hippy" because it welcomed all beliefs and centered around prayer and the Bible. Because she was raised in the south, in Tennessee, Brett said she encountered many people who talked the talk but didn't walk the walk. In other words, there was a lot of hypocrisy.

Before she was a political pundit, Brett was a child actor who split her time between Los Angeles and Tennessee. While in Los Angeles, she had a lot going on at home, but would often go to church with her one Hollywood friend who was also from the south. Despite not fully understanding what was being said, Brett was moved by the services. When she moved back to Tennessee full-time as an adult, Brett made faith more of an "integral part" of her life.

Brett and her husband were on similar faith exploration paths.

When Brett and her husband Alex began dating, he was also exploring his faith. She told Chris they could do this together and put her trust in him. This led to her doing some of the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA), which is the educational steps one takes in order to convert to Catholicism.