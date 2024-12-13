What Is Former 'Daily Wire' Host Brett Cooper's Net Worth? It Comes From More Than YouTube "It was my own choice to leave and believe me this is bittersweet." By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 13 2024, 1:18 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @The Comments Section

In the world of political commentating and YouTube news, Brett Cooper is somewhat of a fan legend. As host of The Daily Wire's The Comments Section, she fills people in on everything from political news to celebrity gossip and everything in between. Or at least she did, before parting ways with The Daily Wire in 2024.

But through a combination of her talents on YouTube and no small amount of help from the wealth of her parents, Brett has managed to earn an impressive net worth for someone so young. Here's what we know about her net worth and the big career moves she made at the end of 2024.

This is 'The Comments Section' former host Brett Cooper's net worth.

Brett Cooper was born in Bellingham, Wash., on Oct. 12, 2001. But her formative years were spent in Chattanooga, Tenn., and then again in Los Angeles when her family moved to California when Brett was just 10. In her early career, Brett took on small roles in television and theater.

Brett Cooper Host Net worth: $10 million Although Brett was young when she started her career in content creation and political commentating, she quickly amassed an impressive fan base through her work with PragerU and Daily Wire. Birthdate: Oct. 12, 2001 Birthplace: Bellingham, Wash. Marriages: 1 (Alex Tombul, m. 2024) Children: 0

Although she was homeschooled through high school, Brett attended UCLA and pursued a degree in English literature. She wrote for the Foundation for Economic Education and worked as an ambassador for PragerU and Turning Point USA. In 2022, she signed with Daily Wire to host The Comments Section. Her net worth is estimated at around $10 million, which comes in part from her career and in part from the wealth of her parents.

In December 2024, Brett walked away from 'The Comments Section.'

Brett was wildly popular as the host of The Comments Section. Not only did she have a keen grasp on political and news-related situations, but she was good at breaking things down for her audience.

However, in early December 2024, she began to be plagued by rumors that she was fired from Daily Wire. Then on Dec. 10, 2024, she hosted her last The Comments Section and explained that while she was not fired, she was indeed cutting ties with Daily Wire and going in another direction.

An emotional Brett gushed about her time and experiences with Daily Wire, pouring her heart and soul into the channel. In her farewell episode, Brett explained, "Hey guys, some of you have heard the rumors online and the rumors are mostly true. Today, Dec. 10th will be my last day hosting The Comments Section and working for The Daily Wire. It is not true that I am being forced out. It was my own choice to leave and believe me this is bittersweet."