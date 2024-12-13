Who Owns 'The Daily Wire'? An Inside Look at the Conservative Media Outlet 'The Daily Wire' is a conservative media company that was founded back in 2015. By Trisha Faulkner Published Dec. 13 2024, 12:21 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@@DailyWirePlus

A prominent voice in conservative media, The Daily Wire is known for its bold commentary and cultural critiques. Founded in 2015, the outlet has quickly expanded its reach through a mix of news, opinion, and entertainment content. Its podcasts, video programming, and documentaries have captured the attention of millions, making it one of the most influential platforms in right-leaning media today.

Amid the platform’s success and popularity, many can’t help but wonder: Who owns The Daily Wire? Behind the curtain of its polished productions lies a story of entrepreneurial vision, strategic partnerships, and significant financial backing. As curiosity about who oversees this conservative media platform grows, it helps to take a look at how this powerhouse first emerged in the industry.

Who owns ‘The Daily Wire’? A look at the co-founders and financial backers.

The Daily Wire was co-founded by Ben Shapiro and Jeremy Boreing. Ben is a political commentator, author, and podcast host. Jeremy is a film director and producer. Both have been instrumental in shaping the outlet’s content and vision. Ben became the face of the platform with his sharp analysis and debates. Jeremy, on the other hand, manages much of the behind-the-scenes operations. Together, they aimed to create a space for conservative voices to be heard.

Initial financial backing for The Daily Wire came from Dan and Farris Wilks, billionaire brothers known for their significant support of conservative causes. The Wilks brothers, who built their fortune in the petroleum industry, played a crucial role in providing the capital needed to launch the platform. Their investment ensured that The Daily Wire could compete with established outlets and quickly expand its reach.

Today, The Daily Wire operates under Bentkey Ventures, LLC, formerly known as Forward Publishing, LLC. This entity serves as the parent company of the platform and oversees its operations. While the Wilks brothers were instrumental in the outlet’s early success, majority ownership now rests with Ben, Jeremy, and a small group of private stakeholders. This structure has allowed The Daily Wire to remain true to the vision of its founders while also adapting to audience demands.

Ben and Jeremy turned 'The Daily Wire' into a media powerhouse.

The leadership of Ben and Jeremy has been key in transforming The Daily Wire from a digital publication into a multimedia enterprise. Over the years, the platform has diversified its offerings to include daily podcasts, documentaries, and original films. Productions like Run Hide Fight showcase the team’s ability to expand beyond traditional media, tapping into the entertainment industry.

Strategic financial backing has also played a vital role in this expansion. Early investments provided The Daily Wire with the resources to hire talented staff, build a robust digital presence, and develop new content formats. The company’s ability to secure additional funding when needed has further allowed it to continue to grow.