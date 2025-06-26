"His Death Broke My Family in a Million Ways" — Brett Cooper Recounts What Happened to Her Brother "Valentine's Day still stings." By Mustafa Gatollari Published June 26 2025, 2:36 p.m. ET Source: Instagram | @imbretcooper

Longtime fans of the personality are aware of her stance on various social issues. Brett has also shared information about her personal life, like what tragically happened to her brother.

What happened to Brett Cooper's brother?

In an emotional Instagram post she shared on Valentine's Day 2025, Brett uploaded several photos of her departed sibling, David Grant Cooper, who died of a sudden heart attack as a teenager. "Today marks 18 years since the passing of my brother David Grant Cooper," she penned at the top of her post.

She extolled her sibling, calling him "brilliant, creative, thoughtful, [and] introspective." Furthermore, she said that his passing had severe ramifications on her family, extending to the dissolution of her parents' marriage and David's twin brother's "battle with schizophrenia and drug usage."

Brett stated that she decided to post the tribute brother on Valentine's Day to express gratitude for getting to live with him as long as she did. Moreover, she also said that she selected this day to demonstrate that love for her brother is undying.

"I miss him every day, and I miss the life we could have had," she said at the conclusion of her message. According to The Chattanoogan, Brett's brother David collapsed and died at just 17 years old while he was in a Sports and Activities center after a rowing crew practice. His twin brother, who was also at the practice, witnessed the incident.

Upon falling to the ground, David Grant was rushed to Memorial Hospital, but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the medical facility. Dr. R Kirk Walker, Headmaster of the McCallie School, which the teenager attended, extended his condolences to the Cooper family and thanked the school's coaches and trainers, along with emergency personnel, for their quick response time in giving David assistance.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the Cooper family. David was a wonderful young man with a great spirit, and our community will mourn his loss," the Headmaster said. In an interview on the Shawn Ryan Show podcast, Brett relayed that David died when she was only 5 years old.

She said that both of her older brothers were "super athletic [and] very artistic. They were like the most well-rounded guys. They're both brilliant, and out of nowhere, David had a cardiac arrest and fell off the rowing machine, right in front of Reed [his twin brother]," she told the host.

Brett continued to talk about her brothers, "They're 17 years old, identical twins. They never had that, like, separation. But, like, psychologically, twins have to go through. We're going into the 18th year since David has died. So he's now been gone longer than he was here. And I've spent enough time talking with Reed throughout that period."

The influencer went on to state that because her brothers spent so much time together, David's death caused a portion of Reed's personality to pass away as well. "That period of like, they were still one person, they had done everything together. And he watched his brother die in front of him."