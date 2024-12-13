Brett Cooper Confirmed She Is Leaving 'The Daily Wire' After Days of Speculation Brett Cooper announced that she had decided to step away from her podcast. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 13 2024, 1:59 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@imbrettcooper

After days of rumors and speculation, Brett Cooper confirmed in a video on YouTube that she was leaving The Daily Wire. Brett, who hosts one of the right-wing publication's podcasts, had built up a big following through the platform.

Following the news that she was leaving the publication behind, many naturally wondered why Brett had chosen to leave the publication behind. Here's what we know about why she left.

Why did Brett Cooper leave 'The Daily Wire'?

In the video explaining her departure, Brett said that the speculation that she had been fired was false, and she had decided to leave of her own accord. She also said that the departure was "bittersweet," adding that she had been grateful to get to shape the show since she joined The Daily Wire in January of 2022. Her podcast, The Comments Section, has exploded since she started it, and now has more than 4.5 million subscribers.

"I have had the most unbelievable three years helping to craft the show, building this community, and telling stories, and sharing the truth every day through The Comments Section," she said. "You all have made me braver, more articulate, more thoughtful, more hopeful than I could have ever imagined and I'm grateful that we spent this time together." Brett did not say where she was going following her departure, only that she had decided to take on new challenges at this point in her career.

Is Brett setting up a new channel?

"I'm grateful that The Daily Wire gave us a platform to grow this community, but at this point in my life, I am ready to take on a new direction, both personally and professionally," she said. "This means new challenges and new endeavors which I will share with you soon." It's unclear what this means, or whether it will involve her setting up a new channel or not.

Source: YouTube

Now that Brett has announced her departure, her producer Reagan Rohrbach will be taking over hosting duties on the show. While only time will tell whether The Comments Section can continue to thrive, many fans were sad to see Brett leave. "The Daily Wire probably just lost most of their woman viewership, since her AND Candace Owens left. Let's be real, nobody's going to watch Reagan, she's just a copy of Brett and it comes off as disingenuous," one person wrote on Instagram.

"NGL The Comments Section is gonna be dry AF without Brett. She was the only reason why watched it and because of her, I learned more about the reality of both parties. Other than that, I hope she does well in her future and I’m sure gonna miss her and humor," another person added.