How to Watch the 2025 CMA Fest Three-Hour Primetime Special Event

Source: Mega

The CMA Fest, previously known as the CMA Music Festival, is one of the biggest annual music events held in downtown Nashville, Tenn. It brings together the top country music stars and highlights the up-and-coming artists who’ve worked their tails off to get noticed.

Organized by the Country Music Association (hence the “CMA”), the event isn’t just packed with performances; it also features autograph sessions and major awards. So, where can you watch the CMA Fest and catch all the fun? We’ve got the details, plus how you can watch the CMA Fest television special airing on June 26, 2025.

Where to watch the CMA Fest?

You can watch the CMA Fest live on ABC on the day it airs, or stream it the next day on Hulu. To watch on ABC, you'll need access through a traditional cable network, satellite provider, or a streaming service that offers live TV, like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo, or DirecTV Stream.

All of these do require an active subscription, so if you’re planning to tune in, make sure you’re signed up with one of them ahead of time. If you don’t have a subscription to a streamer that carries ABC or live events like CMA Fest, you can still stream it the next day on Hulu. You’ll just be a little behind as everything unfolds.

How to watch the CMA Fest primetime three-hour special?

CMA Fest typically kicks off at 10 a.m. ET on the first day and continues for four days. In 2026, the event is set to run from June 4 through June 7. For 2025, the festival is followed by a primetime special, CMA Fest Presented by SoFi: The Music Event of Summer, hosted by Cody Johnson and Ashley McBryde. The special is a three-hour concert packed with highlights and performances from the 2025 CMA Fest.

You can watch the 2025 CMA Fest special the same way you would the annual CMA Fest, on ABC or through a streaming platform that carries ABC and live events, beginning at 8 pm ET. If you don’t have an active subscription to a streamer that offers ABC content or live TV, you can still catch it the next day on Hulu. Just keep in mind, you’ll still need a regular Hulu subscription to watch. Partners for the 2025 CMA Fest special include ESPN, Hard Rock, Bud Light, Celsius, Chevrolet, and even MLB.

Which performances will be featured in the CMA Fest primetime three-hour special?

Some of the performances you’ll see during the 2025 CMA Fest primetime special come from Blake Shelton, Megan Moroney, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Rascal Flatts, Trace Adkins, Jason Aldean, Marcus King, Jelly Roll, and Dylan Scott.

