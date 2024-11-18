Home > Entertainment > Music Singer Jelly Roll Once Expressed His Disinterest in Politics, but Some Still Think He's a Trump Supporter Is Jelly Roll a Trump supporter? By Elissa Noblitt Published Nov. 18 2024, 4:06 p.m. ET Source: mega

It's a little late for presidential endorsements in the 2024 election cycle, but folks are still curious about the politics and ideologies of their favorite celebrities. While some are incredibly open about their views, like Dave Bautista and Kid Rock, others keep things a little closer to their chest and only choose to speak out when it's especially relevant.

One such star is singer and rapper Jelly Roll, who hasn't spoken much about his affiliation in the past. During a January 2024 Senate hearing in regard to Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown's FEND Off Fentanyl Act, the "Wild Ones" singer even opened up about his lack of political views. However, a recent sighting with President-elect Donald Trump has folks wondering.

Source: mega

What are Jelly Roll's political views?

During his speech in front of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, Jelly Roll (whose real name is Jason DeFord) expressed his political views — and to the surprise of many, they were pretty much nonexistent. "It is important to establish ... that I am a musician and that I have no political alliance," he said to his audience while expressing the dangers of fentanyl.

He continued, "I am neither Democrat nor Republican. In fact, because of my past, my right to vote has been restricted. Therefore, I have never paid attention to a political race in my life. Ironically, I think that makes me the perfect person to speak about this because fentanyl transcends partisanship and ideology."

Jason @jellyroll615 DeFord opening statement: "Fentanyl transcends partisanship and ideology...this is a totally different problem." pic.twitter.com/jagdqUbugs — CSPAN (@cspan) January 11, 2024

Jelly Roll has been open about his past felony convictions that have restricted him from traveling and booking shows internationally, as well as voting in United States elections. In fact, he even served some time in prison.

"I ... understand the paradox of my history as a drug dealer standing in front of this committee," he said. "But equally, I think that's what makes me perfect to talk about this. I was a part of the problem. I am here now standing as a man that wants to be a part of the solution."

Jelly Roll can't vote, but some still think he's a Trump supporter.

Even though Jelly Roll has said that he has no interest in politics as a former felon who cannot vote, that hasn't stopped rumors from swirling that he may be a secret supporter of President-elect Donald Trump. In fact, a recent sighting of the two together at a UFC fight has fueled the flames even further.

Jelly Roll greets Trump with a huge smile as he walks into UFC 309



America is healing 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tqpwgLCDVm — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 17, 2024

On Nov. 16, both Trump and Jelly Roll were in attendance at UFC 309, which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. While they weren't there together, they did greet each other with wide smiles, and the photos of their meeting are going viral.

The singer has never explicitly expressed support for Trump, but their apparent friendliness has caused folks on the internet — both Democrats and Republicans alike — to assume. "F--k Jellyroll and anyone else who f--ks with Trump," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. "You are fraternizing with the enemy and should be shunned by decent Americans."