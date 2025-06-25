Former CNN Anchor Brooke Baldwin Is Now Running Her Very Own Newsletter Brooke Baldwin's tenure at CNN ended back in 2021. By Joseph Allen Published June 25 2025, 4:06 p.m. ET Source: Mega

CNN has employed some of the most well-known journalists in the world, and for more than a decade, Brooke Baldwin was one of them. After leaving the network in 2021, though, many who had watched her regularly on CNN lost track of what she was up to.

Now, four years after she left the network behind, many want to know what Brooke is up to these days. Here's what we know.



Where is Brooke Baldwin now?

Brooke is still working in and around journalism, and now she has a Substack called "Unraveling With Brooke." She is still posting regularly across social media and also published a book in the aftermath of her decision to leave CNN. Most crucially, though, she has become a formidable critic of her former network and has explained in detail the reasons that she ultimately decided to walk away from her career in 2021.

Why did Brooke Baldwin leave CNN?

As she explained in Vanity Fair in 2024, Brooke left the network after she was frozen out by then-CEO Jeff Zucker. “When I signed off from CNN Newsroom on April 16, 2021, I couldn’t tell the whole truth,” Brooke writes. “I wasn’t allowed to — and probably still am not.” “CNN moved me from Atlanta to New York, but my producing team stayed behind; we would work long-distance,” she added. “I could feel my tether to my executive producer begin to fray.”

Brooke continued by saying that her working relationship with her producer took a "drastic turn," as she explained that he “made me feel as though I couldn’t do heavy-hitting interviews without him.” Brooke said that she felt like she was being gaslit, and even added that her producer would sometimes go dark while she was live on the air.

“There would be days when I’d get on set, clip on my microphone, and slip my earpiece into my right ear. No ‘Hello.’ No check-in. Instead, I’d be greeted by someone less seasoned,” Brooke said. Eventually, she decided to address the situation head-on, going to Jeff to tell him that she wanted the producer off her team. That request was denied. According to Brooke, Jeff then said that he could give her show away but that he wouldn't because she was the best broadcaster on the network.

“In January 2021, the morning Trump was impeached for a second time, my cell phone rang. It wasn’t my boss — rather, it was my agent,” Brooke said, explaining that she had also been taken off the air in the two months leading up to the 2020 election. “Jeff wanted me out. No explanation. Just out,” she continued.