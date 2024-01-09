Home > Television > Reality TV Who Is Brooke Baldwin? All About 'The Trust: The Game of Greed' Host Brooke Baldwin makes her return to TV on Netflix's 'The Trust: A Game of Greed.' Read on for everything we know about her and who she is dating. By Kelly Corbett Jan. 9 2024, Published 4:29 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Netflix's newest reality competition series, The Trust: A Game of Greed, follows a group of strangers as they are presented with a quarter of a million dollars ($250,000), aka The Trust. The contestants have the option of splitting the money equally (the unpopular option), or voting to eliminate others to increase their share (the popular option). In The Trust, elimination is not mandatory, but the greedier contestants get, the more they conspire to get rid of each other.

The series brings beloved journalist, Brooke Baldwin, back in the spotlight as host. So, who is Brooke Baldwin? Here is everything we know about her.



Who is Brooke Baldwin, host of 'The Trust: A Game of Greed'?

Brooke is an American journalist, television host, and author who's best known for her 13-year career at CNN from 2008 to 2021. During that time, she hosted her own daily show CNN Newsroom with Brooke Baldwin, covered major news stories across the globe, and was a Peabody Award finalist.

In 2021, she published her debut book Huddle: How Women Unlock Their Collective Power which explores the phenomenon of “huddling,” or when women lean on one another in politics, Hollywood, activism, the arts, sports, and everyday friendships. Born in Atlanta, Ga., in 1979, Brooke graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a degree in journalism.

Brooke Baldwin has a new boyfriend following her 2023 divorce from now ex-husband, James Fletcher.

In terms of her love life, Brooke is taken. She has been dating American screenwriter, film director, and journalist Peter Landesman since 2023. It's unclear what month they started going out but they first met in January 2023, as Brooke detailed on Instagram. Peter was previously married to photojournalist Kimberlee Acquaro until their divorce in 2011.

Brooke Baldwin and her boyfriend Peter Landesman, who started dating in 2023

Before meeting Peter, Brooke was married to British documentary producer James Fletcher. Brooke and James got engaged in 2017 after dating for two years. They tied the knot in 2018 and were married for five years before filing for divorce in February 2023.

“After nearly five years of marriage, with love and respect, James and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Brooke wrote on social media at the time. "Our time together has been some of the most precious, defining, and awakening years of my life. I wish him nothing but the best as he begins this new chapter," she continued.

Brooke Baldwin was married to James Fletcher from 2018 to 2023