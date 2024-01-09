Home > Entertainment CNN Anchor Sara Sidner Is Happily Married, but Keeps Things Private Sara Sidner is married, and she announced in early 2024 that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 cancer, leaving many curious about her life. By Joseph Allen Jan. 9 2024, Published 10:38 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

On Jan. 8, 2024, CNN anchor Sara Sidner announced that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. The journalist shared that she would be undergoing chemotherapy and a double mastectomy as treatment. She also encouraged other women to get their mammograms every year.

Sara, who hosts CNN on weekday mornings, shared the news with viewers in a fairly frank and candid way. Now, following her announcement, many are wondering whether the anchor is married or has any other family to support her through what is likely to be a difficult treatment process.



Is Sara Sidner married?

Sara isn't often eager to share details from her personal life, but she has discussed her husband on several occasions. She and her husband got married in 2015 after dating for many years. In one tweet, Sara announced that her husband surprised her with tickets to a Beyonce concert, and has also talked about how much she adores him.

Because Sara keeps her personal life pretty private, though, not much more than what she shares is known about her husband. We don't even know his name. In speaking with People, Sara did share that she took some time after she was diagnosed before she shared the news with her husband. "When I got the news, I didn’t tell anybody, not even my mother or husband or sisters or friends. I just needed to process it," she explained.

Does Sara Sidner have any kids?

Sara's privacy means that we also don't have any information on whether Sara has any children with her husband. It seems like she probably doesn't, but it's also possible that she has children and has chosen to just keep them off of social media. Regardless, we know she has a husband who will support and care for her as she goes through treatment.

Here's the latest health update on Sara Sidner.

In announcing her diagnosis on CNN, Sara said that she plans to fight this thing with everything she's got. “I have never been sick a day in my life. I don’t smoke. I rarely drink. Breast cancer does not run in my family and yet here I am," she explained. Sara also shared that being diagnosed has reoriented her to focus on what really matters.

"“I have thanked cancer for choosing me. I am learning that no matter what hell we go through in life that I am still madly in love with this life and just being alive feels really different for me now," she said. "I am happier because I don’t stress about foolish little things that used to annoy me and now every single day that I breathe another breath I can celebrate that I am still here with you.”