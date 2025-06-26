Why Did DeWanna Bonner Leave the Fever? Here's What We Know The WNBA star signed with the Indiana Fever as a free agent. By Niko Mann Published June 26 2025, 12:11 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @dewannabonner

Sports fans want to know why DeWanna Bonner left the Indiana Fever. The WNBA player signed with the Fever ahead of the 2025 season as a free agent, but she only played a handful of games.

DeWanna is a 16-year veteran of the WNBA, having been drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in 2009 before she was traded to the Connecticut Sun in 2020. She missed five games straight with the Indiana Fever, and people were speculating that she might retire or leave the team.



Why did DeWanna Bonner leave the Fever?

DeWanna Bonner left the Indiana Fever because she felt that it wasn't a good fit, according to ESPN. The WNBA star released a statement after not having played since June 10. The reason given prior to her statement was "personal reasons."

"I want to sincerely thank the Indiana Fever for the opportunity to be part of the Fever franchise," she said in a press release. "Despite our shared goals and excitement heading into the season, I felt the fit did not work out, and I appreciate the organization's willingness to grant my request to move on, particularly at this point in my career. I wish the Fever great success as they continue to build around this dynamic group of young players."

After the WNBA great was called a "quitter" by wayward fans, she took to Instagram to refute the claims. "A QUITTER!! Nah never been that!! But when the time comes … 'Let’s just make sure the apologies are just as loud as the disrespect!!' IN DUE TIME," she wrote.

Rumors circulated that DeWanna was leaving the Fever after she was benched following her starting the first three games with the team. According to The Bleacher Report, Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports said DeWanna's time with the Fever was "off" right away.

"Multiple sources told Front Office Sports that the fit in Indiana was 'off' from the beginning," she said. "Bonner — who was signed to be an anchor with championship experience for the team's young core — was expected to be a starter."

According to multiple league sources, the Indiana Fever and DeWanna Bonner are headed for a breakup.



More on what options the Fever have and where Bonner could end up: https://t.co/1RURdsuOog — Annie Costabile (@AnnieCostabile) June 24, 2025

The sports journalist speculated DeWanna may be leaving the team on June 24 with a post on X. "According to multiple league sources," she wrote. "The Indiana Fever and DeWanna Bonner are headed for a breakup." She also wrote that the WNBA star had no interest in staying on the team. "The two-time WNBA champion has no interest in returning to play for the Fever," she wrote. "Those same sources indicated Bonner’s preferred landing spots are with the Phoenix Mercury or the Atlanta Dream."