Stephanie White Missed an Indiana Fever Game to Deal With a Personal Matter The coach was dealing with a personal emergency. By Joseph Allen Published June 11 2025, 12:15 p.m. ET

As the Indiana Fever continue to play without Caitlin Clark, they were also without their coach Stephanie White. After missing several games, Stephanie returned to the team on June 9, leading many to wonder why she had missed time and where she was.

While Stephanie was away from the Fever, the team was ably coached by Austin Kelly, the first assistant on Stephanie's staff. Even so, many still want to know where Stephanie was while she was away from the team. Here's what we know.



Why did Stephanie White miss the Fever game?

Stephanie was away from the team to deal with a personal matter. According to reporting from The Indianapolis Star, her partner's mother was going through a serious health issue, which was first reported during the NBA Finals broadcast. Stephanie's partner is ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters, who missed reporting on game two of the NBA Finals because she was dealing with the emergency.

"I'm doing all right, and it's helpful that we have such a great group that poured into me and helped to give me some strength," Stephanie said during a gaggle with reporters. "I always say that we have three head coaches on our staff, and knowing that they continue to step up gives me comfort. Our family's working through a hard time right now, but no matter what, I'm going to be where my feet are, and I'm really thankful for this group."

We don't know what exactly the issue with Lisa's mother is, and it's also unclear whether she'll be returning to ESPN's broadcast of the NBA Finals or not. Although Stephanie has returned to work, it doesn't sound like the emergency has been resolved. Until we know more, though, all we can say for sure is that the family is going through a hard time, and it's possible that they will be in and out of their jobs over the next few weeks.

Fever coach Stephanie White was back at practice after missing Saturday’s game against the Sky due to personal reasons. She said she’s doing alright.



“Our family’s working through a hard time right now. No matter what, I’m going to be where my feet are, but I’m really thankful… pic.twitter.com/fg7i8MGT3Y — WISH-TV News (@WISHNews8) June 9, 2025 Source: Twitter/@WISHNews8

Stephanie had plenty of praise for her team while she was out.

Although Stephanie didn't spend much time dwelling on her family issues, she did have praise for her team and coaching staff and the job they did in her absence. "It's not a surprise, because when you look at Austin and you look at Bri, both of them are ready to be head coaches in this league," she said. "We're very fortunate that we have them on our staff."

"You know, I thought his poise and his communication, it's always been very clear. We're all aligned on what way we see the game, and I was just really proud of him," she continued. Now, Stephanie is returning to coach the team which is still, at least for now, without its biggest star.