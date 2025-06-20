Is Caitlin Clark Leaving the WNBA Following a Court Brawl? Here's What We Know
Caitlin was the 2024 WNBA Draft's No. 1 overall pick.
Some fans of Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark are encouraging her to leave the WNBA for Europe after she was involved in an on-court brawl. The baller was knocked to the ground by Marina Mabrey during the Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun on June 17.
According to ESPN, the two teams had a fight after some aggressive play during the game. It all kicked off after the Connecticut Sun's Jacy Sheldon poked Cailin in the eye during the third quarter. Caitlin and Jacy then shoved each other, and Jacy got a flagrant foul. Jacy's teammate, Marina Mabrey, bumped Caitlin, and she was knocked to the ground. Basketball fans say she was targeted, and they say she should leave the WNBA to play in Europe.
Is Caitlin Clark leaving the WNBA?
No, Caitlin has no plans to leave the WNBA. Despite only making around $80,000 playing pro-women's basketball, she reportedly turned down a $5 million offer to play in the Big3 League, per The Spun. The point guard was the 2024 WNBA Draft's No. 1 overall pick, and she makes millions in endorsement deals with companies like Nike, State Farm, and Gatorade.
Cailin had just returned from a two-week break following an injury before the June 17 game. The baller had a left quad strain and missed four games as a result. After she was knocked down during the game against the Connecticut Sun, another brawl occurred in the fourth quarter with only seconds left in the game.
Seemingly in retaliation for the earlier foul against Caitlin, her teammate Sophie Cunningham received a hard foul on Jacy, and an altercation briefly broke out between the two teams.
The Indiana Fever won the game 88-71. Following the game, Caitlin was annoyed by the questions being asked about the brawl.
"Yeah, well, I mean, you guys came for basketball," she said. "Let's talk about basketball. Come on, now."
Fans also had a lot to say after the game. One fan said on X, "Why do they pick on her?"
Another fan replied, "Because she is getting all the attention."
Another X user wrote, "Go to Europe and play I say to Caitlin. At least until the WNBA gets their act together. No one watched until C. Clark got there." One fan said, "Someone in Europe should offer Caitlin Clark a deal she can't refuse to play there, so this pathetic league can finally die the death it deserves." Ouch!
"Pack it up and go play in Europe," replied another X user. "The @WNBA does not deserve Caitlin Clark. This league deserves to fold for the unwatchable garbage product it is."
"Caitlin Clark should leave the WNBA for Europe. WNBA doesn’t deserve her," added one.
"Caitlin Clark the strongest woman in the world, dawg," replied another fan. "Bc I definitely would’ve BEEN cussed everybody out, and told the league to kiss my a-- and went to Europe."
Despite all the fans' talk about Caitlin going to play in Europe, it appears that she's staying with the WNBA, for now.