WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Stuns on Social Media in "Work Hard, Beach Harder" Swimsuit Sophie stuns off and on the court, and this year's summer fashion is characteristically show-stopping. By Ivy Griffith Published April 24 2025, 3:04 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @sophie_cham

WNBA season kicks off in May, which means it's time for star players to dial back the vacations and lock in. Including Indiana Fever's star player, Sophie Cunningham.

As she celebrates the WNBA off-season coming to a close, Sophie stuns in swimsuit pics she shared on social media. Fans reveled in the pics as Sophie prepared for another season of on-court wins. Here's what we know about Sophie's summer fashion.

WNBA star Sophie Cunningham stuns in a swimsuit as she wraps up the off-season and gets back on the court.

Sophie was enjoying some fun in the sun at the Hotel del Coronado in Coronado, Calif. She shared several images of herself posing in the sand, wearing a patterned bikini with a bra top and briefs bottom.

Sophie captioned the post, containing four images, "Work hard, beach harder." She also tagged the swimwear brand Monday Swimwear, where she appears to have bought the Cala Roja top and bottom set.

Fans, delighted with the images of the star player cavorting in the sand, had some thoughts on the photos. One fan wrote, "cutie sis!" While another added, "Yay!!! Go Sophie Cham!!!" Another fan opined that the Hotel Del Coronado is the "Best place to visit" in San Diego. Yet another fan mused, "These shots are too far away!"

Overall, Sophie's fans reacted the way they usually do when she posts photos of herself: utterly charmed and happy to be along for the ride as the star player enjoys life and shows her fit form.

Yet fans had a completely different reason to celebrate with Sophie in April 2025: Her career reached an important milestone that brought her to tears.

Sophie earned Hall of Fame honors in 2025.

Sports Illustrated reports that Sophie was "holding back tears" after she was honored in the Missouri Hall of Fame in her very first year being eligible for the honor.

When she received the big news that she was getting a nod, SI reports that she said, "I just am kind of a loss of words. Gonna hold back some tears a little bit." She added, "The fact that it’s a new era for women's basketball and then this happened, you know I’m grateful. I’m very blessed." It was indeed a remarkable achievement for a player so young, and doubly so because it's the first year she was eligible to be nominated, much less having actually scored the honor of being inducted.

I think I cried a little 💛 truly honored and full of gratitude and love for @Mizzou ! We had a hell of a team and A TIME WAS HAD during those years but nothing beats the memories and relationships those four years gave. We had COMO poppin and all I can do now is smile! https://t.co/2053qdVHF6 — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) April 21, 2025 Source: X / @sophaller

The honor came as a nod for her time as a Mizzou Tiger, and her former coach had some thoughts on the achievement. Tigers coach Kellie Harper told Sophie, "You're a winner. And what you’ve meant to this program, this community, you are so well-deserving of this honor" (excerpt via Sports Illustrated). When sharing news of the announcement to X (formerly Twitter), Sophie wrote, "I think I cried a little 💛 truly honored and full of gratitude and love for @Mizzou!"