Is Phoenix Mercury Guard Sophie Cunningham Dating Anyone? Her love life has taken center court. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 28 2024, 11:27 a.m. ET

Throughout her WNBA career, Phoenix Mercury guard and sports commentator Sophie Cunningham has made waves for a variety of reasons — most recently relating to her pregame fashions. While some have praised her for her confidence and looks, others have accused her of "sexualizing" the sport for views and behaving inappropriately. However, for her part, Sophie seems mostly unbothered by the criticism, choosing to continue posting snaps of her outfits and reveling in the attention.

Now that her off-court antics have been brought into the spotlight, fans want to know more about Sophie's personal life. For starters, is she seeing anyone romantically? Let's take a look at the basketball star's love life.

Sophie Cunningham's dating life is a bit of a mystery.

While she's certainly not shy about showing off her outfits and skills on the court, it seems that Sophie may prefer to keep her personal life a bit closer to her chest. When browsing her social media pages, there seems to be no indication that the athlete is currently in any sort of romantic relationship.

Though she was previously dating a soccer player named Jakob Neidig back around 2020, it's unclear if the two are still together, as the two have no recent posts together on Instagram or X (formerly Twitter).

Sophie's recent pregame outfit turned heads — and not in a good way.

As previously mentioned, Sophie has been going a bit viral as of late for one of her recent pregame outfit choices. In a video posted by Phoenix Mercury on X, the baller showed off her legs and hips in a short, off-the-shoulder dress with cutouts — and some fans weren't pleased with the "skimpy" look.

this week a hot new bombshell enters the villa pic.twitter.com/iNaeMPcjv2 — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 27, 2024

"Their team is sexualizing them," one person wrote. "They all know what really puts [butts] in seats, and it is not their play on the court." Another said, "I remember the days when it was improper to sexualize unsexual women for profit."