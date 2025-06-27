'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga "T-Boned" In Car Accident — She Shares the Scary Details "I was so nervous. I couldn’t get out.” By Niko Mann Published June 27 2025, 1:30 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Melissa Gorga says she was in a "bad" car accident while leaving the dry cleaners in New Jersey. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared the news in an Instagram video on June 26. Melissa said it was the first time she'd been in a car accident, and it was "scary."

The mother of 3 is also the host of her podcast, On Display with Melissa Gorga, and the reality TV star also shared the video on her podcast Instagram page.

Melissa Gorga's Car Accident Is Explained.

Melissa said the accident was "major" in the Instagram video, but said that she was "fine." Melissa captioned the post, "My first major car accident. So scary. I'm fine, but it really does make you count your blessings and realize that things can literally change in one day. I talk all about it today on the podcast, so make sure you tune into @ondisplaywithmg."

The RHONJ star said that she was leaving the dry cleaners when she was "T-boned." “So, I got in a car accident today," she said. "First time I've been in an accident like this before. I’ve never in my life been in this bad of an accident. I was at the dry cleaner, I pulled out, somebody came, T-boned me ... I was shocked. My airbags exploded, white powder started flying into my face from the airbags. Car was leaking something. I was so nervous. I couldn’t get out.”

Melissa added that she thought her car would catch on fire, and she showed the bruises on her legs from the crash. “I was like in shock," she continued. "My door wouldn’t open because of the airbag, and I was scared that it was gonna like, blow up. I was really scared that I was gonna like, turn on fire ... I was having a panic attack in my car. I'm OK. The other car’s okay. Thank God. My legs are all bruised up. I’m pretty bruised up everywhere pretty bad."

"So, bottom line is, you just never know what your day is gonna consist of.” She went on to say she was on her way to meet her friends for lunch, and she thought about her kids in the moment.

“And like it could just happen to anyone at any time, and just a really scary day," she continued. "So, let’s just, I don’t know, it’s making me, like I’m a little, I’m like shaky from it. And I just think it’s, you know, makes you count your blessings. It could have ended up very differently, right? So, instead of being upset that I’m bruised up and I’m annoyed and my car’s wrecked, I am gonna be happy that I’m alive and that I came home to my kids tonight."