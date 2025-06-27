Veteran Journalist and Political Commentator Bill Moyers Leaves Behind an Impressive Net Worth Bill Moyers was a Renaissance man. By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 27 2025, 11:19 a.m. ET Source: Mega

When it comes to a life well-lived, journalist and political commentator Bill Moyers certainly got the most out of his 91 years on this planet. He died in June 2025 after battling a "long illness," reports the Associated Press. His career zigged and zagged in a way that would make any NFL running back envious.

From his time as a Baptist minister to his impressive run with former President Lyndon B. Johnson, Bill was the kind of person who clearly appreciated a cornucopia of experiences. We have his small stature to thank for a career in journalism, after Bill had to come to terms with the fact that he was too small to play football. That disappointment was parlayed into a decades-long career of intrepid reporting. What was his net worth? Here's what we know.



Bill Moyers's net worth was reportedly in the millions.

While we can't confirm Bill's net worth, at least one report estimates it was as high as $9 million. After graduating with a master’s in divinity from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Bill quickly figured out that being a man of the cloth wasn't for him. While in college he worked for Lyndon Johnson during his 1954 re-election campaign. This kicked off a political career that ended during Johnson's presidency as the United States was ramping up its involvement in the Vietnam War.

Bill Moyers Journalist, political commentator, author Net worth: $9 million Bill Moyers was an American journalist and political commentator who served as the 11th White House Press Secretary from 1965 to 1967. Birth date: June 5, 1934 Birthplace: Hugo, Okla. Birth name: Billy Don Moyers Father: John Henry Moyers Mother: Ruby Johnson Moyers Marriages: Judith Davidson ​(m. 1954) Children: Suzanne Moyers, William Cope Moyers, John Moyers Education: Bachelor's in Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin, Master's of Divinity from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary

Bill's next adventure was in television, which began with public broadcasting. He bounced back and forth between PBS and CBS before Bill and his wife started Public Affairs Television in 1986, which allowed the couple to produce their own programs. This didn't keep him from making groundbreaking programs for PBS. Bill also had a podcast that covered "racism, voting rights and the rise of Donald Trump, among other subjects," per the AP.

Bill Moyers was also an author who wrote numerous books.