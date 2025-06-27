Longtime PBS Journalist Bill Moyers Dead at 91 — His Cause of Death Revealed "Bill Moyers was one of public media's most fiercest advocates." By Jennifer Farrington Published June 27 2025, 10:34 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Longtime member of the PBS family Bill Moyers died on June 26, 2025, at the age of 91. Bill was widely known for his deep contributions to the network, having worked on acclaimed shows and documentaries, including the weekly Bill Moyers Journal and the special series Joseph Campbell and The Power of Myth. His reporting reached far and wide, but most importantly, it was thorough.

Article continues below advertisement

But Bill wasn’t just an outstanding TV journalist (he racked up 28 award wins and 25 nominations, according to IMDb). He was also an ordained Baptist minister, a bestselling author, and even served as White House Press Secretary under President Lyndon B. Johnson. Simply put, his decades-long career in television left a lasting mark. News of Bill’s death is heartbreaking, to say the least, but it also leaves many asking the same question: What was his cause of death?

What was Bill Moyers's cause of death?

Source: Mega

Bill Moyers passed away on June 26, 2025, after battling a “long illness,” his son, William, confirmed to AP News. He died at Memorial Sloan Kettering, a hospital in New York. According to longtime friend Tom Johnson, former CNN CEO, Bill’s death was also attributed to complications from prostate cancer, per USA Today.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite his age and ongoing health issues, Bill remained committed to his work, right up until the very end. Following his passing, PBS special correspondent Tom Casciato, a longtime colleague, shared with PBS that he had been collaborating with Bill on a project he and his wife had been developing.

Source: Mega Bill Moyers working as press secretary under President Lyndon B. Johnson.

Article continues below advertisement

Though Bill was initially hesitant to get involved, once he saw an early rough cut, he was all in. He even came down to the studio, with his walker and full-time aide in tow, determined to contribute, Casciato recalled.