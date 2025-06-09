Here's Hoping Terry Moran's Suspension From 'ABC News' Doesn't Affect His Net Worth Terry Moran has covered so many incredible stories. By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 9 2025, 7:24 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@terrymoranabc

It's getting harder and harder for writers and journalists to find work. The rise of AI isn't helping, but there is also something to be said about the successful Fake News campaign that President Donald Trump has been waging for roughly 10 years. Speaking of the president, he is also fighting very real and alarming battles with legacy media outlets, including but not limited to ABC News.

In June 2025, veteran journalist Terry Moran took to X (formerly Twitter) to rail against President Trump and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller. In his since-deleted post, which was shared by Vice President JD Vance, Terry called them both world-class haters. This resulted in ABC News suspending Terry. Hopefully, this won't put a dent in the journalist's net worth. Let's get into it.

Terry Moran's net worth is impressive.

Terry Moran's net worth is reportedly $20 million, per Mabumbe. If Hello! is to be believed, Terry's co-worker David Muir takes home $8 million annually. It stands to reason that Terry makes something in that neighborhood, which explains his massive net worth. Terry probably could not have imagined he would end up where he is today after starting out at The New Republican magazine after making the jump to the Legal Times.

Terry's transition to television was courtesy of Court TV, where he rose to fame covering stories like the O.J. Simpson trial, as well as the trials of Erik and Lyle Menendez. He also took less sensational routes, reporting on Bosnian war crimes trials at The Hague. The intrepid reporter was also front and center for the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Justices Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Terry Moran joined 'ABC News' in 1997.

Terry's stellar coverage of the Supreme Court confirmation hearings got him the job as primary correspondent assigned to the U.S. Supreme Court for ABC News. That ended in 1999, after which Terry was bumped up to ABC News' Chief White House Correspondent from September 1999 to November 2005. This was during the presidencies of Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.