ABC News Suspends Terry Moran Following an Anti-Trump Post to X — Is He a Democrat?

It looks as if ABC News is totally fine with bending the proverbial knee to President Donald Trump. Back in December 2024, the news outlet opted to donate $15 million towards Trump's presidential library while settling a defamation lawsuit the president filed against the news company. The lawsuit was filed after "anchor George Stephanopoulos’s inaccurate on-air assertion that the president-elect had been found civilly liable for raping writer E. Jean Carroll," per the Associated Press.

Six months later, ABC News was defending the president against another journalist's actions. After anchor Terry Moran posted a decidedly anti-Trump and Stephen Miller message to X, the veteran journalist was suspended by the news outlet. Traditionally, journalists are expected to remain politically neutral. That post was not. Was it a peek into Moran's political party affiliation, or a man who is fed up? Here's what we know.

What political party is Terry Moran affiliated with?

In November 2024, Terry reshared a post from Ezra Klein to his own X. In the reshare, Terry discusses how he warned people about Trump in 2016, then described Biden's 2020 win as a tip toward normalcy after a chaotic Trump presidency that coincided with a once-in-a-century pandemic. The journalist goes on to describe President Trump as neither Republican nor Democrat but instead a nationalist with an authoritarian mind. "I’m describing all this, not endorsing any political point of view," he wrote.

Ever the committed journalist, Terry was sure to include his lack of bias while making these observations. Although he has not tied himself publicly to a political party, most of Terry's posts to X are left-leaning. Heck, he started out his career writing for The New Republic, a magazine that covers art, politics, and entertainment from a liberal perspective.

In 2013, ABC News President Ben Sherwood announced that Terry would be taking over as their London-based anchor and as their Chief Foreign Correspondent. "Terry's range as a reporter is exceptional," said Sherwood in a press release. "He is equally adept interviewing a confessed hit man in one of Mexico's most notorious gangs as he is breaking down some of the most complex Supreme Court decisions."

What did Terry Moran say about President Trump and Stephen Miller?

In a since-deleted post to X, shared by Vice President JD Vance, Terry said White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller wasn't the brains behind what he called Trumpism. What Stephen does is conceptualize their movement and turn their ideas into policy. What Terry finds interesting about Stephen is not his brains, but rather his bile.