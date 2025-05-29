Stephen Miller's Wife Katie Is Leaving the White House to Work for Elon Musk Amid Eye-Raising Rumors The rumor has been swirling since Katie Miller left the administration. By Joseph Allen Published May 29 2025, 12:40 p.m. ET Source: Mega

During the early days of the Trump administration, Elon Musk and Stephen Miller were two of the most powerful people in government. Musk was running DOGE and clearing out entire parts of the government, while Miller seems to have had a broad mandate that extended to other areas of policy.

Now, though, as Musk is apparently preparing to leave Washington, it looks like he might be taking Miller's wife with him. Reporting suggests that Katie Miller, who was working inside DOGE under Musk, will be leaving the administration with him and will now work directly for Musk. This has led some to wonder whether there's a potential throuple going on involving Musk and Miller. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Are Stephen Miller and Elon Musk in a throuple with Stephen's wife?

There is no actual evidence that Musk and Katie's relationship is romantic. It seems like she's leaving the administration right now for the same reason as Musk. Both were special government employees, and their contracts were set to expire after 130 days. Without a formal role inside the administration to fall back on, Katie instead decided to continue working for Musk and has set up several interviews for him that are not connected to his political responsibilities.

"Extremely buried lede today is that Elon Musk probably seduced Stephen Miller's wife to impregnate her with another test tube baby," one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter) following the news. "Rumors that Stephen Miller tried to honeypot Musk with his wife, who has now left him /administration to be with Musk. A DC throuple gone wrong," another person added. Once again, though, there is no concrete evidence that the two of them are actually in a throuple.

Stephen Miller and Elon Musk have been publicly battling.

Although there's no firm indication that anything sexual is happening between Musk and Katie Miller, Musk and Stephen Miller have been having a bit of public back-and-forth as he leaves the administration. Musk offered gratitude to President Trump but criticized his budget bill because it will likely add to the federal deficit and will "undermine" the work of the DOGE team.

extremely buried lede today is that Elon Musk probably seduced Stephen Miller's wife to impregnate her with another test tube baby pic.twitter.com/cF3JtL2L1X — Cameron (@CameronCorduroy) May 29, 2025

"I see some self-described libertarians siding with lefty bureaucrats at CBO who claim the Big Beautiful Bill will 'explode the debt,'" Miller wrote on X in what might be a response. "This is based entirely on CBO claiming that extending the current tax rates (not raising them) will 'cost' the government $4 trillion in revenue. "Since when have libertarians argued that NOT raising taxes 'costs' the government money? Private money yet to be earned does not 'belong' to the government."