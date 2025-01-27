Trump Advisor Stephen Miller Is Married to Someone Else Who Works in Politics Stephen Miller and his wife met while planning family separation. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 27 2025, 11:11 a.m. ET Source: Mega

For most of his first stint in the White House, current Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller was single. Now, though, he's married, even as he has become one of the most important people inside the Trump administration, and the man leading the charge on the administration's harsh immigration policies.

Following the news that he is married, many wanted to learn more about his wife and how the marriage came about. Here's what we know.

Who is Stephen Miller married to?

Stephen Miller is married to Katie Miller (née Waldman), who also served in the first Trump administration. The two were married in March 2020 at a Trump hotel, just before the COVID-19 pandemic locked down much of the country. The two have two children together, born in 2022 and 2023. Katie worked in Republican politics even before Trump came on the scene, but she and Stephen became close when she was working as the press secretary for the Department of Homeland Security from 2017-2019.

Katie was in that role during the first Trump administration's infamous family separation policy, which saw them taking children away from their parents at the Mexican border in the hopes of dissuading more immigrants from traveling to the United States. Katie was the press secretary who repeatedly denied that family separation was happening, and because Stephen was intimately involved in that policy, that's how the two met.

After working at DHS, Katie went on to work as press secretary for Martha McSally and then for Vice President Mike Pence. It was her work at DHS that really bonded the two, though, and led them to fall in love and start a family together. President Trump was in attendance for their wedding, as were several other high-profile members of the first Trump administration.

CHARGE ME MORE FOR FLOWERS & COFFEE. Thank you. — Katie Miller (@katierosemiller) January 26, 2025 Source: Twitter/@katierosemiller

Katie is a part of the second Trump administration as well.

Katie's husband is now one of the most senior members of the Trump administration, and Trump announced in December that she would be part of the incoming administration as well. “Katie Miller will soon be joining DOGE! She has been a loyal supporter of mine for many years, and will bring her professional experience to Government Efficiency,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“Katie is a deeply experienced communications professional respected by all. Congratulations to Stephen and Katie!" he continued. Katie is clearly just as loyal to the current president as her husband, and that loyalty has been rewarded in the way that Trump often rewards those who are personally loyal to him.